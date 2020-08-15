Whenever I hear the post office and voting mentioned in the same sentence, my ears perk up. You see, I retired from the post office and I have also been an election judge in Hennepin and Scott counties.
Before I was old enough to vote, I started working for the post office. Many years later, I retired as the postmaster of Minneapolis. So, when President Donald Trump said, “The Postal Service is a joke,” it lit my fuse.
Sure, I’ve heard every snail-mail joke that ever existed. But after working too many overnight shifts, missing too many Christmas celebrations, pushing too many jeeps out of snow banks, I know how hard postal employees work. I’ve been honored to work alongside thousands of dedicated people who go the extra mile to get the mail delivered. The post office is no joke.
The USPS delivers to 160 million addresses from downtown businesses to far-flung rural locations. A letter can travel from the Key West, Florida to Fairbanks, Alaska for only 55 cents — one of the best bargains in the world. The Postal Service routinely delivers passports, credit cards, legal documents, tax refunds and drivers licenses. You can certainly trust them with your ballot.
The U.S. Postal Service is not funded by taxes. By law, the post office is funded by postage fees. However, the post office cannot just raise prices like a private business. Its rates are established by a Postal Regulatory Commission.
In the past, the USPS usually operated within its revenue, but a 2006 law required the Postal Service, but no other federal agency, to pre-fund future retirees’ health benefits. Further complicating things has been the loss of business to the internet, and now, even more revenue being lost due to the pandemic. Postal finances are complicated, and currently they are a mess. Legislative reform is probably necessary, but that is a whole different story.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, over 600,000 postal employees have continued working to keep us connected by delivering prescription drugs, school assignments, stimulus checks, and much of our online shopping, so that we can stay home, and stay safe.
On Aug. 2, when the president tweeted, “Post office could never handle the traffic of mail-in votes without preparation,” I had to laugh! The post office is already prepared for that. Its automated sorting systems can sort letters at speeds around 40,000 pieces per hour. The USPS routinely handles 181.9 million pieces of first class mail a day. Add in advertising mail, magazines, and parcels and the total grows to 472.1 million mail pieces delivered every day. That is billions of pieces each week. Right now, due to COVID-19, letter volume is down. Adding in 100 million ballots spread out over a few weeks is not a problem.
The idea of voting by mail is nothing new. The military has been voting by mail since the Civil War. For 22 years, Oregon has successfully voted by mail. Following their lead, Colorado, Hawaii, Washington and Utah have also adopted voting by mail because it works. Even in Minnesota, remote areas with less than 400 voters vote by mail.
After the 2000 election, with Florida’s issues of hanging chads and roster errors, I was curious as to how our system worked, so I volunteered to be an election judge. Having now worked elections in two counties, helping with pre-election verifications, long days of in-person voting, processing of absentee votes, and post-election recounts, I’ve observed firsthand the exhaustive work that goes into running an election in Minnesota. There are tests, audits, and verifications, with multiple checks and balances, which ensure an honest, fair and impartial election. Whether someone votes in person, or by mail, there are many safeguards in place to guarantee an accurate count.
In Minnesota, any voter can request a no-excuse absentee ballot and vote by mail. Due to the pandemic, there will be more people voting by mail than ever before. The post office will be ready to do its part. Each state has different rules as to how to process mail-in ballots which usually require a bit more paperwork for acceptance and verification. Results will probably be slower than we are used to. However, these procedures are there to secure an accurate count.
For information on voting in Minnesota, visit the Secretary of State’s website www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/. You can register to vote, request a mail-in ballot, and easily track it to see if your vote was received and accepted.
Be sure to request your mail-in ballot early. Once received, follow the instructions to complete it, and mail it back giving both the Postal Service, and the election workers, time to do their jobs well. If you don’t trust the post office, I won’t take it personally. You can deliver your mail-in ballot in person ahead of the election.
Having inside knowledge of both the postal system and the election process, I am very skeptical of some of the crazy claims I see on social media, or the statements made by politicians. Many of these stories are unbelievable — literally unbelievable — because they are false.
Every citizen’s voice matters. Voting should be convenient, safe, and secure. With my inside knowledge, I trust our systems. I mailed my primary ballot, and I’ve already requested one for the general election. I’ll be able to grab a cup of coffee and leisurely research all the candidates — even the commissioners and judges. I’ll be staying home, staying safe, and voting by mail.