I am sure all of you were as shocked as me to see an armed mob attacking and ransacking the center of our democracy, our federal Capitol, last week. As a veteran, I am angry that anyone, especially Americans who have been born and raised in our democracy, would attack our U.S. Capitol, which has stood as a symbol of our democracy for over 200 years.
I am sure many of you voted for Donald Trump, but most of you knew the election was won by Joe Biden within a few days after the November election day, as the legitimate news sources showed that Biden won both the popular vote and the electoral vote by very substantial margins. Legitimate news sources reported that President Trump brought dozens of cases in many states claiming voter fraud. Dozens of court judges, including many judges appointed by Republicans and some by President Trump, threw out the cases as there was no actual evidence of voter fraud.
But how can so many Trump supporters still so believe the election was rigged that they would attack our Capitol and threaten our lawmakers? In my opinion, President Trump, and many Republicans who support him, were able to manipulate many Americans to believe the unfounded and debunked claims of voter fraud through “propaganda” news outlets. If you are a Trump supporter and still believe the election Donald Trump lost by substantial margins in the popular and electoral vote was rigged, you should start getting your news from different sources as your source is probably a “propaganda” outlet.
I never understood how significantly information could be falsified until I watched CBS News’ “Sixty Minutes” last Sunday. “Sixty Minutes” aired a video tape which had been showing on the “propaganda” news outlets to support President Trump’s claims of voter fraud. The problem is, the tape had been manipulated and was a lie. The real tape, shown on “Sixty Minutes” in an interview with the secretary of state of Georgia, a Republican, who voted for and supported President Trump in the last election, shows where the false tape used in the “propaganda outlets” had been manipulated to create the lie. I am assuming this lying tape is just a tip of the iceberg as to the false information supporting the claims of voter fraud in the “propaganda” media.
There are dozens of legitimate news sources available to us in the Twin Cities, including PBS, TPT, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, USA Today, NBC News, CBS News, ABC News, and many other legitimate newspapers and websites that have journalistic integrity. If you are only getting “propaganda” news, please change your viewing habits. Put on a different radio station when you are driving, flip your TV channel to another news station, or try some other websites. Do not just watch or listen to news with which you always agree, as it is likely to be “propaganda” news.
An ongoing issue with “propaganda” media is it mixes opinion, often false or very slanted, with fact, without legitimate sources to back up the opinion. My opinion is every news outlet should have journalistic standards which require integrity or the news outlet should not be able to operate. False or misleading opinions which are stated as fact should be scrutinized and possibly removed as a news source. But that is my opinion, and I am not claiming it is news. But I will write to our representatives and senators about my opinion.