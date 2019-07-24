And it still seems like only yesterday my brother and I were glued to the TV in the wee hours of the morning, waiting with great anticipation for the two astronauts to descend out of the tiny moon lander. After Neil Armstrong said those famous words, “The Eagle has landed,” we could hear cheering in the newsroom and at NASA control. We, like millions of other people all over the world, were witnessing the most historical event in human history.
According to NASA, the astronauts went through a series of checklists, checking each system to ensure they would be able to lift off the moon and return to the Command Module. This and putting on their spacesuits took about six hours.
Finally, Neil Armstrong emerged and started down the ladder to take his first step onto the moon. As he put his foot on the ground, he could be heard saying, “One small step for man; one giant leap for mankind.” I'll never forget those words, just like anyone else who was watching and listening in the middle of the night on July 21, 1969.
Several minutes later, Buzz Aldrin descended the ladder and stepped onto the lunar surface. Both men had tasks to do. They planted a flag and a plaque made of stainless steel that said, “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon. We came in peace for all mankind.” It was signed by Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin. At the bottom of the plaque was the signature of President Richard Nixon.
The astronauts left the flag, plaque, a couple of medals honoring deceased Russian cosmonauts Yuri Gagarin and Vladimir Komarov, a mission patch with the names of the astronauts Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee (who were killed in a fire on the launch pad in Apollo 1) and a small golden olive branch. They returned to the module with rock samples.
The module took off with no problems and headed back to the command module. Soon all three astronauts were on their way back to earth.
I remember watching the splashdown of the spacecraft. It was so thrilling to see them come safely back home. When they were rescued out of the water, they had on special suits that prevented them from spreading any pathogens. At that time, NASA scientists didn't know what kind of pathogens or microbes they could possibly bring back to Earth, so the astronauts were put into quarantine for a few weeks before they could be reunited with their families.
As soon as they arrived onto the aircraft carrier, they were shown to a specially outfitted Airstream trailer, where they stayed until they arrived back at NASA. Once there, they transferred to a quarantine unit with more space where they were monitored and checked out and were able to have a shower and a hot meal.
Before the astronauts could think about ticker-tape parades and dinners, they had to fill out customs forms to declare what they brought back from the moon. They listed their flight route, which included a stopover on the moon, according to Space.com. I found that amusing.
It's been incredible to watch Apollo 11 lift off again, seeing the progress of the flight to the moon and back after 50 years.
The day they came to Chicago, my older brother borrowed my little brownie camera and went downtown to see them in the ticker-tape parade. I can't even tell you where those photos are today, but it was thrilling to see them up close.
We witnessed an awe-inspiring part of human history 50 years ago.