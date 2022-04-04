Ketanji Brown Jackson has been nominated by the president of the United States to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Supreme Court.
She is a currently a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Court and has a resume a mile long, filled with legal experience and accomplishments. She is perhaps the most qualified nominee to the Supreme Court in several decades. To demonstrate Judge Jackson’s rock star status, let me give you the highlights.
Judge Jackson received her law degree from Harvard Law School in 1996. While in law school she was a supervising editor of the Harvard Law Review. Judge Jackson has clerked for judges on the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court. These law clerk positions gave Judge Jackson direct experience in the judicial application of the law at several levels of our judicial system.
Judge Jackson has also worked in private practice and served as an assistant federal public defender. These positions have given Judge Jackson experience in presenting cases before other judges and before appellate courts and gives her experience with both civil and criminal law.
Judge Jackson has also spent time on the United States Sentencing Commission, developing sentencing guidelines for the federal courts. This helps ensure that the law is applied similarly throughout the country, another great qualification for a Supreme Court Justice who sets matters of law for the entire country. Interestingly, her appointment to the U.S. Sentencing Commission had to be approved by the U.S. Senate. And it was by unanimous consent in 2010.
In 2013, Judge Jackson was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. This appointment must also be approved by the U.S. Senate, and she was confirmed on a voice vote in 2013. In this role, Judge Jackson issued nearly 600 written decisions on cases that came before her. Less than 12 of those decisions were reversed on appeal. She has experience in applying the law and her decisions have been upheld by higher courts.
And finally, last year, Judge Jackson was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Court. This too is a presidential appointment that must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Judge Jackson was confirmed last year with bipartisan support in the Senate. Judge Jackson has experience practicing law from both sides of the judge’s bench and at several levels in our judicial system.
All of these accomplishments make Judge Jackson a rock star in legal circles. But a week ago, I think she entered the rock star category for women and Black women everywhere when she endured the Judiciary Committee Confirmation hearings. They went on for three days, where some members of the committee attempted to smear her reputation.
They misrepresented her decisions, asked “gotcha” questions, and then didn’t let her give complete answers. There was a lot of rudeness and shouting on the part of her questioners. Through it all, she remained calm, patient and consistent. This even temperament is what comes when you are confident in yourself and your professionalism. Judge Jackson demonstrated strength and competence in the face of unfair and, frankly, irrelevant questioning on the part of some of the committee members.
Judge Jackson showed the measure of her judicial temperament throughout this process and that also speaks well of her. I thought it was telling that the only time she got emotional was when some senators said nice things about her. I’m afraid it’s a fact that women, and Black women in particular, get used to people saying mean things about them, especially when they excel or show ambition for a position that is not common to their race or gender.
I couldn’t be prouder of Judge Jackson, and whether she is finally confirmed to be a justice of the Supreme Court or not, I count myself grateful for her service to our country. She represented our better selves throughout the confirmation hearing and I think she would make an awesome justice. Judge Jackson would bring professionalism, intelligence, experience and an even temperament to our high court, a welcome addition.