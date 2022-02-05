I have been happily retired for almost a year. I was a pediatric nurse for over 43 years — the last four or five spent supporting nurses with documentation and computer issues. I was sure that I would be back in a few months working in some kind of capacity. However, life had other plans for me.
My daughter had premature twin boys in the fall of 2020, and although they were home and thriving, I was and still am available to help, partially with day care, various illnesses and any other crazy challenges that arise with taking care of two hungry babies.
Then, my husband found out that his bicuspid aortic valve that has been monitored by a cardiologist for over 15 years needed to be replaced as well as a portion of his ascending aorta. In other words, he needed heart surgery. Luckily, with him being a healthy person, he recovered quickly and we enjoyed a taste of retired life together before he went back to work.
And a dear friend of ours was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, a devastating form of brain cancer. So, this gift of retirement allowed me to be present for the people that I love.
I also have had the time to put together a little advice for those recently or soon to be retired. There are many of us in this community.
Sleep with no alarm clock: After working off-shifts and wacky hours for over four decades, I am still figuring out what my normal sleep clock is. I feel like I am four-years-old again because I can get up whenever I want most of the time. On the occasional day when I need to wake up a bit early, I flash back to working days and feel the anxiety from the past.
Move: A good friend of ours, who is 75 and runs every day and bikes across Iowa every year, gave us the best of advice, “Just keep moving.” So now that I no longer have the excuse of being tired from work, I am moving every day. Sometimes it is jogging, sometimes walking, sometimes pedaling my exercise bike, sometimes crawling on the floor with the twins. All of my joints feel better!
Body alterations: I am fortunate to be a seven-year breast cancer survivor, but after two surgeries, having my ovaries removed, and five years of tamoxifen that brought menopause to a ludicrous level, I have slowly accepted the fact that some things have shifted in my body. My most recent purchase that has me smiling is a pair of Levi’s that are stretchy and pull-up! No more straining and tugging at a zipper to get those jeans on just right!
Be grateful: If you are lucky enough to enjoy the retired life, just be thankful for every day. Even if there is nothing going on, I am just happy drinking my morning coffee and reading the paper. I am still amazed that I am able to do this, and with my husband joining me in a few weeks, we will continue to be grateful for whatever comes our way!