Just a few weeks ago I felt like Betsy Ross. I dragged out my ancient Singer sewing machine, the one I’ve had since middle school, to make face masks. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a shortage of masks, so it was my patriotic duty to cut up my spare bedsheets and start sewing.
This brought back memories of World War II film clips with Red Cross volunteers making bandages. Men fought the battles, women worked in the factories, and children went door to door collecting scrap metal. Food, shoes, tires and gasoline were rationed. People sacrificed for a greater good. Self-denial was a virtue.
So, besides staying home, sneezing into my elbow and washing my hands, I was happy to do something tangible to help with this particular war effort. Although my middle school home economics teacher would have cringed at my workmanship, I was proud to make some usable face masks to donate to today’s battle.
For a short time, it felt like people were uniting in a common fight against an invisible enemy. Fabric stores donated mask-making kits. Social media provided patterns and tips. Community collection points were established.
Jump ahead a few weeks, and masks have become a new symbol of political division. In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their mask recommendations as they learned more about COVID-19. They now advise that everyone wear a mask when out in public areas. New findings show that healthy people, without symptoms, can be spreading the virus.
Wearing a mask doesn’t protect you as much as it protects others from droplets you exhale. These cloth masks aren’t medical grade protection. But the more people who wear masks, the fewer viral particles make it into the space around them, which reduces the odds of infection. Surprisingly, some people raged at the inconvenience.
When some stores announced they would require their employees and customers to wear masks, some folks claimed this was infringing on their rights. Customers instigated confrontations to post on Instagram. Store clerks were assaulted, and a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint, Michigan, was actually killed after he told a customer she had to wear a mask.
To me, a mask is not a big ask. Is this refusal due to vanity? Machismo? Ego? Why would anyone want to dispute scores of medical sources that say wearing a mask reduces spread of this disease?
Maybe it is denial. Although over 100,000 people in the United States have died, many more have been seriously ill and hospitalized for weeks. Some now have permanent disabilities. Yet certain people insist that this virus is no big deal. Maybe their denial is covering their fear. It certainly doesn’t help that the president and vice president refuse to wear masks against the advice of their own guidelines.
Perhaps their refusal is more like that infuriating adolescent attitude of, “You can’t tell me what to do!” Over and over I’ve heard “freedom” as the excuse. Well, we are not free to drive on the wrong side of the road. We are not free to walk around naked. We live with hunting seasons, licensing regulations and walleye limits. We accept traffic laws, seat belt regulations and insurance requirements. Why do we suddenly think we should have the freedom to spread a deadly virus?
Thinking back to World War II, I wonder if things would be different if we were told to sing “God Bless America” instead of “Happy Birthday” as the timer for washing our hands. What if officials, entertainers and sports heroes were role models for social distancing? What if the president modeled his CDC recommendations by distancing himself while wearing a red, white and blue face mask?
What if he had immediately condemned the armed protesters threatening state governors, explaining that this crisis is a time for unity, not divisiveness? What if wearing masks and social distancing were considered an act of sacrifice and patriotism?
Perhaps it is not too late. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recently made an appeal to wear masks, stating, “You have an obligation to others.” The president’s wife, Melania, and his daughter, Ivanka, have been photographed wearing fashionable face masks. Celebrities like Ben Affleck, Goldie Hawn, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kim Kardashian and Lizzo are seen sporting masks. The NBA and the WNBA are selling team logo masks and donating the proceeds to charity.
After the murder of George Floyd, the protests and riots, it seems rather cowardly to be writing about masks. But this is not the time for an old white woman to speak up on those issues. However, even in the protests, many people were trying to be respectful of others by wearing masks. Sure, some may have wanted to hide their identity, but people peacefully marching, reporting the events, picking up trash, sweeping the streets and providing meals were respecting each other by wearing masks.
We don’t need to wait for our leaders or celebrities. The root issue is caring for each other. Let’s make wearing a mask a symbol of unity rather than division.