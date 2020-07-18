Have you seen the Disney "Incredibles" movies? Or read the "Harry Potter" books? These are just two examples of fictional worlds that parallel our own, except for one thing: the presence of a subset of people who are special.
In the "Incredibles" universe, the special people are superheroes and the society at large isn’t sure that superheroes are much of an asset to the community. In the "Harry Potter" books, the special people are magic users and they are required to keep their abilities hidden from normal people to avoid persecution. In both of these fictional universes, the abilities of the special people are eventually recognized, their gifts become appreciated, and they go on to save the world.
This general theme is pretty common in the science fiction, science fantasy and superhero genres. A talented protagonist that has been ignored or abused, faces great challenges, meets those challenges and saves the world. Almost always there is help and guidance along the way and almost always the character grows over time making mistakes, learning from them, and doing better until the (s)hero is successful.
It seems to me that our current pandemic gives us all the opportunity to be a superhero for our community. I’m sure you’ve all heard about the increase in people testing positive for COVID-19 in the U.S. over the last few weeks. The numbers are going up so fast in some states that it’s hard to keep up with the changes.
The maps showing the spread of COVID-19 across the country look more ominous every day. And now, the daily death tolls have also started to rise. The disease, COVID-19, has no known specific treatment according to the Minnesota Department of Health, and there is currently no vaccine to prevent the disease.
If ever there was a universe that could use some superheroes, I think we are living in it. We are deeply indebted to the superhero essential workers, from medical professionals to first responders to grocery store clerks, who put themselves in danger every day to save the rest of us. But this pandemic gives us all the opportunity to be superheroes. We can slow the spread of this disease and save lives in the process.
One of the reasons that COVID-19 is spreading so fast is that the disease is highly contagious. The disease is spread by nose and mouth droplets when someone who is infected coughs, sneezes or exhales. The droplets containing the virus then enter the body of a healthy person when they breathe in the infected droplets or touch their nose, eyes or mouth after first touching a surface covered with infected droplets.
So you only need to stand near someone who is infected to catch this disease. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infected people may be able to spread the disease before they have symptoms or feel sick. This is tricky because unless you have been tested or have had the disease, you don’t know if you are inadvertently spreading the disease.
We can’t see the virus or the droplets expelled by infected people. And we don’t know who has been infected, because the disease doesn’t always manifest with symptoms of illness. These facts make it so much tougher to stop the spread of the virus. The best guidance we have on that subject is to practice social distancing. What does that mean in everyday life? Here are the basics from the Minnesota Department of Health.
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Stay 6 feet apart when out in public.
- Work from home if possible.
- When in a public place, wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth.
- Wash or disinfect your hands after being in a public place.
- Don’t touch your face.
Another tricky thing about the spread of this disease is that wearing a mask doesn’t protect you from contacting the virus, it protects others from breathing in your droplets. Your safety literally depends on other people acting like superheroes. And likewise, you are a superhero to others when you follow the guidelines.
Most experts are linking the recent increased spread of COVID-19 with people not following the social distance guidelines recommended by the CDC. But I see a different story in Minnesota. Most of the businesses I have visited in the last week sport mask-wearing employees (superheroes!). Most of the people I’ve seen frequenting retail outlets, grocery stores, and service providers in our area are wearing masks (more superheroes!).
People are not congregating in elevators or waiting rooms, public surfaces are being routinely disinfected, and friends and strangers alike are keeping their distance in parks and outdoor venues. These are the superheroes of our neighborhood, working to keep us all safe and slow the spread of the disease.
When I read about or watch the fictional stories of superheroes, I often wonder if I would be brave enough, smart enough, or have the persistence to do what they do. You know, save the world from an awful foe.
Today I’m getting my chance, along with everyone else in our community. You need only follow the simple rules of social distancing listed above and you too can save the world (or at least our neighborhood).
Everyone will know you’re a superhero by your masked face in public places. I see you. You are appreciated. Together we will live through this pandemic.