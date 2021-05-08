As spring arrives in Minnesota, I feel like good news is returning with the warmer weather and greening grass. Yesterday I saw my first hummingbird in the metro area and this morning, the crabapple tree in my neighbor’s yard is in full bloom. It’s hard to be grumpy when these signs of resilience and hope are all around us.
We heard this week that 58% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. It’s no longer difficult to get an appointment to receive the vaccine and if you haven’t gotten your shot, I encourage you to do so.
Just this week I received two email notifications about vaccine appointments available locally. One was through Allina Health Clinics indicating that anyone over age 16, current and new patients, could make an appointment to get the vaccine and the second indicated that walk-in vaccinations were available in some area schools.
As an older person, I have received both of my vaccination shots and I can’t tell you how excited I am to finally be able to mingle with vaccinated friends and relatives.
I’ve been surprised over the last month to speak with several colleagues at work who weren’t planning to get the vaccine. The concern I’ve heard is that they didn’t want to experience any adverse side effects. It is not uncommon to have a slight reaction to the vaccine. Many people have reported flu-like symptoms, particularly after the second shot. What I’ve suggested to each of them is that the small inconvenience that might occur due to the side effects of the vaccine is worth it to avoid the more severe consequences of getting the disease.
By now, we probably all know someone who either died or was hospitalized with the disease. We probably all know someone who took a long time to recover from the disease, missing weeks and even months of work or school. And the long-term consequences of having COVID-19, even for those people who experienced mild symptoms, is yet unknown. It seems to me that the minor inconvenience of a day or two of flu symptoms is well worth the possibility of preventing a debilitating illness.
Another benefit of getting the vaccine is being able to interact with others more freely. Being able to travel without worry of contacting or spreading the disease, resuming in-person school activities, and even the simple pleasure of going out to dinner or to a concert or ball game is going to resume once we have completed our vaccination process.
There will always be a few people who won’t be able to get the vaccine due to health concerns, which is why it is so important for the rest of us to get vaccinated. We protect our more vulnerable neighbors by preventing the spread of the disease. I am hopeful that Minnesota’s participation in fighting this public health crisis will be as vigorous as it has been in other areas of civic responsibility. It would be great if we could all participate in the Great Minnesota Get-Together again this year.
Speaking of civic participation, Minnesotans once again lead the nation in public policy participation. The initial data from the 2020 census shows that Minnesota had one of the highest self-response rates to the 2020 census. That vigorous response has saved us our eighth congressional seat. By a very small margin, we beat out New York for the 435th seat in congress. This has huge consequences, not only for electoral politics, but also for federal resources that are allocated to states for health care, food assistance and education. The census data is more good news for Minnesota this spring.
Spring seems to also be in the air in Washington. The federal government recently passed the coronavirus relief bill that has helped hundreds of thousands of Americans and businesses make ends meet during the pandemic. They are currently working on an infrastructure bill. There is bipartisan public support for spending public funds on infrastructure and I’m hopeful that our neglected transportation systems will finally get the attention they need. Fixing our roads and bridges, making sure everyone has access to broadband and stabilizing our energy supplies are just a few of the needs that are addressed in the various plans being considered in Congress.
At President Biden’s address to Congress last week, he outlined the next bill he’d like them to work on, the American Families Plan. This bill provides more funding for childcare, early childhood education and post-secondary education. If passed, the plan would start to alleviate the financial burdens associated with child-rearing and would help young people prepare for the complicated work world they will inherit.
It feels like a season of rejuvenation after a long winter, both in the great outdoors and in our communities. We are protecting our neighbors from a deadly virus, we showed up to the census and defended our state’s participation in public discourse, and as a country we are trying to build an economy that creates opportunity for everyone.
Happy spring, Minnesota. Let’s fill those pot holes and plant the gardens to ensure a productive summer.