As a veteran and a person who has worked on Republican campaigns, I am trying to figure out the strategy and actions of the current Republican party. When I supported Republicans, the Republican party stood for a strong defense of our country, support of law enforcement and fiscal responsibility.
Recently, various Capitol police officers were testifying before Congress about the treatment they had endured during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The Capitol police officers described being beaten with metal flagpoles, sprayed in the eyes with wasp repellent and shocked with their own Tasers. The officers described their growing panic as they realized they might die right there on the marble steps of the Capitol.
But just as striking as the officers’ testimony is Republican lawmakers’ refusal to take this attack on our Capitol seriously. As stated in the Atlantic, and various credible news sources, the GOP response has been to minimize or even scoff at what occurred on Jan. 6. How is a strategy of public officials scoffing about the severity of the worst attack on our Capitol in 200 years good for our country or for police officers enforcing the rule of law?
As many thousands of Americans have died and continue to die from COVID-19, many in the current Republican party advocate for not being vaccinated and not wearing masks. As stated in the Guardian (July 16, 2021), state Republican lawmakers across the United States are pushing forward bills that prohibit vaccine mandates in an attempt to give the refusal to have a COVID-19 vaccine the same sort of legal protections as those surrounding issues of gender, religion and race. Is the Republican strategy to increase the partisan divide by keeping the pandemic in place? If so, how is this strategy good for our country?
According to an Aug. 11 CNN article, Republicans have found a new boogeyman: the nation’s top public health agency. Republicans are hammering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to use the fears and frustrations of Americans worried about another round of school closures and lockdowns as a political tool. How can a strategy of denigration of our country’s top health agency and its scientists be good for the health of our school children or our country?
The Republican party under President Trump passed a huge tax cut, which mainly benefitted the wealthy. This tax cut caused huge budget deficits and caused our national debt to balloon, yet the Republican party refuses to take any significant actions to increase income needed by our government to fix infrastructure and keep our government running. Even in the bi-partisan infrastructure bill recently passed by the Senate, Republicans refused to agree to any significant revenue increases. Is a strategy which passes a large national debt to our children and grandchildren good for our country?
We all really need to ask questions of politicians and proceed to elect officials whose strategy is to help our country — not hurt it. The future of our country depends upon it.