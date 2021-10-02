I have acted as a voter protection lawyer during many elections. Minnesota has very fair voting laws, which allow Minnesota residents to vote if they follow reasonable voting rules. Minnesota laws are reasonable, but also protect the integrity of the voting system. According to a federal court case decided in October 2020, and cited in Bloomberg news, the rate of voter fraud in Minnesota is 0.000004% since 1979.
Thus a federal court’s review of Minnesota voting strongly indicates that no recent Minnesota election has been even slightly tainted by fraud.
Minnesota’s reasonable voting laws are in direct contrast with the voting laws of many states, in which voter rights are limited by various means. An article titled “Georgia is how American democracy falls apart” (Huffpost, Sept. 19, 2021), discusses a bevy of bills and rule changes in Georgia. Basically, new Georgia rules and laws significantly reduce the options available to voters. They prevent county officials from mailing out ballots unless voters specifically request them, reduce the amount of time voters have to request absentee ballots, effectively ban mobile voting centers, and drastically limit the number of drop boxes counties can install to make it easier for voters to return mail-in ballots. They also add more voter ID requirements for mail in voting.
Minnesota has had limited voting results affected by gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is political manipulation of voting districts which allows politicians to organize voting districts so a political party can stay in power even with a minority of overall votes. According to Atlanta Magazine (Jan. 12, 2018), while redistricting is typically done in the wake of the decennial national census, Georgia lawmakers carve out new districts, and gerrymander, whenever the mood strikes them. By utilizing demographic data, legislators can predict down to the neighborhood where an incumbent may be vulnerable.
Unfortunately, Georgia is not the only state which has been proposing laws to restrict voter rights. New restrictive voting laws have been proposed and enacted in many Republican-led states. These states are hollowing out citizens’ basic civil rights, especially those of African Americans. No substantive evidence has been found to justify voting rights restrictions; however, an analysis by the Washington Post (March 11, 2021) indicates the GOP’s national push to enact hundreds of new election restrictions could strain every available method of voting for tens of millions of Americans. This could potentially be the most sweeping contraction of ballot access in the United States since the end of Reconstruction, when Southern states curtailed the voting rights of formerly enslaved Black men.
If you wish to see further information on these dark days of American democracy, please visit https://www.nationalgeographic.org/encyclopedia/black-codes-and-jim-crow-laws/.
According to a MinnPost article (Sept. 17, 2021), Senator Amy Klobuchar, as chair of the Senate Rules Committee, joined together with several of her colleagues in the Senate to produce the Freedom to Vote Act, an election-protection bill that will act as a bulwark against states trying to take away the rights of voters.
“With the Freedom to Vote Act, the entire voting rights working group is united behind legislation that will set basic national standards to make sure all Americans can cast their ballots in the way that works best for them, regardless of what zip code they live in,” Klobuchar said.
Klobuchar’s office in a press release has said that the legislation “reflects feedback from state and local election officials the Rules Committee has heard through the year to ensure the people responsible for implementing reforms are able to do so effectively. The act also elevates the voices of American voters by ending partisan gerrymandering and helping to eliminate the undue influence of secret money in our elections.”
No politician or political party should have the right to take away a citizen’s right to vote or change a voting district just so the politician or political party can remain in office! Let’s hope Senator Klobuchar and her colleagues succeed in making the right to vote and representation based on the American ideal of one person, one vote, a reality all across our great country.