As a first-generation immigrant who has spent 39 of the last 43 years in Minnesota, my viewpoints and opinions are influenced by my upbringing and experiences, and also through observations, engaging people, listening, asking questions and self-reflection.
The “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” part of our Oath of Allegiance hooked me in my decision to make USA my adopted country. I was mesmerized that it did not say one white nation under a Christian God. But now I see how a part of the population likely prefers that those two words be inserted in our oath. Some people are now focused on our identity as a nation, instead of what needs to happen to preserve and deliver on our national mantra of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Watching the spectacle of Jan. 6 on the Senate grounds saddened me deeply. I found myself wondering — what if these crowds were Blacks, or Jews, or Muslims, or Hispanics; what would have been the reaction from our government, our security teams, our media? And yes, from all of us citizens? This is an honest question that deserves an honest quest inside all of our hearts and souls. And then we all must muster the courage to ask ourselves, why is that so?
I do not hold any ill-feeling whatsoever towards anyone who votes one way or the other in an election. Actually that’s what makes our country so special. Everyone has a right, an opportunity and an obligation to let their voices be heard. What I lament is the lack of discourse, apathy towards learning something different, unwillingness to see it from each other’s perspectives, and indifference towards seeking common ground. It is unfortunate that we seem to be so quick to label and judge people in an instant based on who they voted for, what they look like, where they live, education, color of skin, accent, etc.
The steady increase of divisiveness over the last few years has driven a schism through our national unity, led largely by the siren call from Washington D.C. And this has been enabled by many more people who believed in it, benefitted from it, or just decided to keep quiet because this was not their fight. And that’s where I disagree the most.
I have come to the painful conclusion that silence itself enables a relatively small group of people to drown out any differing ideas, skews the discourse, and guarantees an unbalanced outcome. In Minnesota our deep-seated intuitive “Minnesota Nice” carries a large responsibility in this outcome because we have been conditioned not to rock the boat. And while we do that, other people continue to drill holes in that boat.
In today’s nuanced world, we need to look at all sides of any issue. I have friends who believe in American exceptionalism and don’t want to see areas where we can and must improve. I also have friends who feel that “people are poor because they are lazy.” I don’t believe that, because sometimes in spite of everything you do or try, life deals different cards to all of us.
“USA only” as a national policy doesn’t work for me, because it is a global playing field. The air, water and clouds do not honor any national boundaries, and COVID showed that in dying colors. Disengaging from global relationships and agreements doesn’t work because when USA pulls out, others move in to fill that gap. This is very similar to our own personal lives — you can only shape and change things by engaging, not in isolation.
So how do we move forward? It is not our place to criticize. A lot of people have their beliefs, and from their perspective, they are absolutely right, because “perception is reality” for everyone. So we all need to look at things from the other perspective and walk in someone else’s shoes.
In my travels through all 50 states and all corners of Minnesota, I have seen that the disparity is real, the opportunities are varied, and the hopes, dreams and reality for the next generation are very different amongst many of our fellow citizens. We don’t have to go to another state, we can see that right here in Minnesota as well. We can see the struggles even within our own neighborhoods in some households where the cars in the driveway belies the reality of their daily financial challenges, if we are willing to observe and see.
I believe outreach and kindness can go a long, long way to breach the current gap amongst us. I am amazed at the inherent goodness of people I see every day, both in my daily interactions, and also as I read newspapers from across USA and the world. We are indeed better than this.
Lastly, now more than ever, introspection and engagement are both needed for positive change. We need to speak out, not be quiet. We need to engage and strive for positive change, not “let it be”. We need to be vigilant, and not take anything for granted. We need to really listen in order to understand, and ask questions. We need to stretch out our hands in friendship. And we need to act, in whatever way we can, to make a positive difference for all people.