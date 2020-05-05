Are you afraid? I am. I’m afraid I might get sick with COVID-19. Worse, I’m afraid my parents might get sick with COVID-19 and not live through the experience. I’m also afraid I won’t survive the pandemic economically. If I can’t work, I won’t have income. If I can’t work, my employees won’t have income and health insurance and the means to sustain their families.
Fear: It is the emotion of the day, the week and the year.
Next on the emotional spectrum to fear is anger. How often have you heard that phrase fear turns to anger? When we are afraid, we often lash out at others. This has happened since we were kids caught with our crayons next to the blue marks on the wall. “No, Mom, I didn’t do it. Mary did it.” Our fear of punishment or censure kicks in, and we respond to the threat with redirected blame and anger.
Both fear and anger are negative emotions, and it’s relatively easy to move from fear to anger. With fear we feel threatened; with anger, we are threatening. With fear we feel exposed; with anger we feel powerful and in control. Who wouldn’t want to switch up the vulnerable internalized feelings of fear for the more self-righteous and external feelings of anger?
This correlation came front of mind for me this week when I watched the armed protesters at the Michigan state Capitol shouting and threatening the police and Michigan legislators. How afraid do you have to be to threaten your own law enforcement and government with firearms in hand? And in this case, the shouting itself could prove lethal if the virus is spread from protester to protecter. I would say pretty fearful.
And it’s hard to express anger towards a virus, so in the Michigan example, the fear is shifted to anger at the government for enforcing health safety measures that limit movement and activities.
What would be a more productive way to deal with that fear? If we can trade fear for anger, why can’t we just trade fear for happiness? Well, it turns out there is a physiological quality to emotions as well. And the physiology of fear in the body is similar to the physiology of anger. It is not similar to the physiology of happiness. It’s much harder to trade fear, a negative emotion, for happiness, a positive emotion.
However, you can recognize the fear, try to address it and thereby get some control over the emotion.
My preferred method to dealing with fear is to make a plan. I try to answer the following questions: What is causing my fear? What is the threat? What resources do I have to deal with that threat? What would make the fear go away? Or how can I minimize the threat?
The answers to each of these questions will be different for everyone depending on individual circumstances. But once the threat is identified, making a plan that will actually help to alleviate the fear becomes possible.
The fear is greatest where it hits closest to home. For example, on the economic front, some people own their own houses and aren’t worried about making a mortgage payment, while others are still paying mortgage or rent monthly just for a place to live. The economic fear or threat is necessarily going to be greater and more personal among the rent and mortgage payers.
But I would also argue that this is not just an individual problem, it is a community problem. The way our current system is set up, we don’t have our usual social safety net tools to fall back on during a pandemic. The social safety net in our country is tied to employment, and it does not work well in this moment of mass unemployment.
To their credit, our state and federal governments have recognized this problem and tried to shore things up with short-term stimulus money. Money is being distributed to individuals and to small businesses so people can afford to stay home and stay safe.
However, I think we can do more to alleviate the fears brought about by this health crisis. Some businesses are already figuring this out. For example, restaurants are stepping up takeout and delivery options for a housebound community. Metro Mobility is delivering groceries to their vulnerable clients and providing essential workers with transport. And health professionals have started offering virtual appointments with patients. But I think more can be done.
During this pandemic, could we find a way for local hotels and motels to be used for housing people in need? Can child care workers to help with remote child care, like spending a virtual hour for story time or designing home project kits or games for kids, or just being a point of conversation with kids to increase their contact with the outside world?
Maybe we improve on the Free Little Library movement by posting online lists of donatable books to the community. Maybe we figure out a way to connect those people with extra garden produce this summer with families in need.
Many of these ideas rely on the infrastructure and hardware necessary to access the internet. In order to reach everyone, we need to close the digital divide in this community. With libraries being closed and interpersonal communications discouraged, access to information, online learning and online job opportunities is critical. Even the census is online this year. Can the city of Savage take a lead role in making sure everyone is connected?
It seems like the needs are great out there, but we also have many resources in our community. We might be able to use these resources in creative ways to make this pandemic less fearful. Americans are known for their ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit. A resourceful plan that alleviates fear will see us all through this pandemic. Are you afraid? Make a plan.