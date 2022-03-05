Don’t you think it is wonderful to experience positive representative democracy in action?
Two major pieces of federal legislation passed last year are having, and will have, positive impacts on our city, county and state.
In March 2021 U.S. Congress authorized and President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which was put in place to help our nation recover from the pandemic.
As part of ARPA, local units of government were provided funds to focus on public health, economic development, staffing, revenue recapture and infrastructure investments.
The Scott County Residents Report of February 2022 shows that our county has used and will use ARPA funds in some very unique ways. The County Board designated that the federal ARPA funds must be used for projects which will yield a noticeable impact 10 years from now and which do not duplicate, but are aligned with and complementary to existing programs.
For example, Scott County used federal ARPA funds to research a project which would make library buildings more open to the public without an increase in staffing hours. Using research from the University of Minnesota and various Scandinavian countries, the county implemented a key card system in the county library located in Jordan to allow patrons access to that library from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
The results of that Jordan Library study are being reviewed for possible implementation in all county libraries. The county is also reviewing ways to cooperate with local school districts to establish a drop-in daycare center and develop ways to keep more children in school.
A Feb. 19 article in the Savage Pacer indicated that the city of Savage has identified quality affordable housing, attracting new businesses and mental health initiatives as ways to effectively use federal ARPA funds. The city envisions partnering with various entities, including Scott County, the Economic Development Authority and the National Alliance on Mental Illness to make the best use of the federal ARPA funds.
In November 2021 Congress passed and President Biden signed an infrastructure bill which was the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century.
According to a Fact Sheet on the infrastructure bill, the legislation was designed to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, and tackle the climate crisis. The legislation was also designed to help ease inflationary pressures and strengthen supply chains by making long overdue improvements for our nation’s ports, airports, rail, and roads.
The legislation will specifically affect infrastructure in many ways, including: repair and rebuild our roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users; improve transportation options and reduce greenhouse emissions through the largest investment in public transit in U.S. history; provide modern, resilient, and sustainable port, airport, and freight infrastructure that will strengthen our supply chains and support U.S. competitiveness by removing bottlenecks and expedite commerce; build a network of EV chargers to facilitate long-distance travel, provide for Great Lakes restoration. To see a further explanation on the infrastructure bill and how it specifically affects Minnesota, see Minnpost, Nov. 9, 2021.
Our city and county asked for and used suggestions of local residents in determining the use of the ARPA federal funds. After seeing the thoughtful way our local governments have used ARPA federal funds, we should all give our input and look forward to seeing how our state and local governments make much needed improvements using federal funds provided by the infrastructure legislation.