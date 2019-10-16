It’s been a busy month. Work has been demanding, the weather has been difficult, seasonal chores have gone undone, my volunteer time has been minimal, the days have gotten shorter and my beloved Uncle Monty died unexpectedly in an accident last month.
Amid what feels like a chaotic personal life, our national political scene is a hot mess, the Pacer reports racist graffiti in my home town, and 20,000 Minnesotans went to support President Donald Trump at the Target Center with thousands more outside protesting.
I’ve been listening to books and speeches and conversations aimed at healing the divisions in our society and political landscape. There has been lots of analysis about how we have become so polarized as a nation. We appear to be divided along economic, racial, educational, gender and geographic lines. The question is what do we do about it.
The divides in our country have always been exploited for political purposes. But it seems in recent years the rhetoric has escalated, and our technological advances have both lessened the accountability that comes with face-to-face discussion and exponentially increased the audience for our harshest words. We seem more focused on separating from each other than on living together.
Yet history shows we are at our best as a community when we are making connections with other people and forming bonds of understanding and compassion. Good public policy, or at least less harmful public policy, comes from reaching consensus among a diverse group. We may not always agree on methods or what to have for dinner, but we recognize our mutual benefit from working together.
When it comes to problem-solving, I tend to be grounded in practicality and the physical world. My training as an engineer has reinforced that perspective. I like to make a plan that includes intermittent and incremental steps, then carry it out with sequential actions.
Given that perspective, it has been just a bit disconcerting to hear a consistent message from the writers, thinkers and analysts who are studying our divisions. While different words are used, I keep hearing calls for more loving kindness. Well, really? What concrete steps does a person take to “do” loving kindness? It sounds kind of hippy-dippy to me.
So I did what any self-respecting 21st century citizen would do. I looked it up on the internet. Turns out loving kindness is an actual thing.
There is a Buddhist practice of loving kindness used as a form of meditation. A simple description of the meditation is that you generate love by thinking about someone you love and who loves you, then you think about sending love to another person you love, then on to someone you might not know as well, and finally you think about sending love to a stranger or even someone you dislike. Meditation mantras such as may your life be filled with health, happiness and well-being come to mind.
It's hard for me to picture us as a community practicing the loving kindness meditation, but it might be kind of cool to try it sometime. I am convinced that the more we get to know each other, the easier it will be to bridge those things that divide us.
Luckily, there also appears to be an action component to loving kindness. I’ve found several sources that have produced lists of actions we can take to practice it. Like all good advice, these steps are not unknown to us as a population, and in fact we already practice many of these actions in our day-to-day activities. I think perhaps the challenge comes in consciously pushing ourselves a bit out of our comfort zone to generate those feelings of understanding and compassion in others and thereby increasing our own and our collective contentment.
Here are a few practical actions we can add to our daily regimen to help integrate our community.
Detach from technology for an hour and see if there is a way you can be helpful to someone. You could rake some leaves for a neighbor, open a door at the coffee shop, give someone a ride or volunteer to tutor a student.
Practice your listening skills. Be fully present and give your full attention to someone. Put down the phone, look the person in the eye. Do not judge or give advice unless asked. Let them know they have been heard.
Choose a cause close to your heart that you really care about because it has affected you or a loved one. Connect directly and personally with others to further the cause.
Compliment a colleague or loved one.
Try to get through a day without saying anything negative. This can be tough, but practice makes perfect.
Meet your community. Seek out someone you don’t know and introduce yourself. Perhaps a neighbor or person at the bus stop or a merchant in our community.
Say thank you with sincerity.
Make your corner of the world a better place. Pick up trash, conserve resources, make repairs, paint, donate to the free little library box in your neighborhood.
Greet strangers with a smile and hello. Be welcoming. This goes for answering the phone too. Answer with a smile on your lips and it will be in your voice.
Give the benefit of doubt when encountering a harsh word or unkind gesture. We all make mistakes, and sometimes there are unknown circumstances surrounding these actions.
It seems to me these steps of loving kindness have everything to do with making a conscious choice to engage with others personally, to look for ways to connect with people, to try and understand one another and to be compassionate when we disagree. Yes, it still sounds kind of hippy-dippy, but it also sounds like what we learned as children and may have forgotten to put into practice lately, and it just might work.
Now where did I put those love beads?