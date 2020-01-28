Have you heard of the Texas vs. U.S. case? According to a July 9 article from NPR, this case has the potential to wreak havoc on the U.S. health care system and cause millions to lose their health coverage. According to a Jan. 3 Huffington Post article, Texas vs. U.S. will be decided by the Supreme Court after the 2020 elections.
An Urban Institute study projects that 20 million Americans could lose health coverage if the Supreme Court upholds the decision of the lower courts. According to the Urban Institute, this would increase the uninsured rate in the United States by 65%.
In this case, the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a group of Republican officials from various states claim that, with the change in federal tax law in 2017, the underpinnings of the Affordable Care Act have been eliminated, and the ACA is now unconstitutional.
According to the Huffington Post, legal scholars from the left and right have derided the plaintiffs’ legal arguments in the case, but one federal circuit court judge and two appeals court jurists were unmoved by those criticisms. These Republican-appointed judges also were unpersuaded by the Democratic defenses of the law, including the assertion that Congress clearly didn’t intend to repeal the entire law when it eliminated the mandate fines in 2017, as evidenced by the fact that Congress did not, in fact, vote to repeal the entire law.
Because the Republican plaintiffs have sought to have the entire law overturned, the consequences would reach far beyond those who would find themselves immediately uninsured. The ACA’s guarantee that people with pre-existing conditions can get coverage would go away. Rules requiring insurance companies to cover the essential health benefits defined by the law, including prescription drugs, hospital care and preventive medicine, would disappear.
Without the ACA, insurers also could resume setting dollar limits on annual and lifetime medical care for each policyholder. Medicare beneficiaries would pay more for prescriptions because they would lose additional assistance provided by the ACA.
President Trump’s Justice Department declined to defend the Affordable Care Act in court, a break with standard practice when federal laws are subject to legal challenges. Moreover, the Trump administration actually joined with its state counterparts in seeking to invalidate the law. At first, the administration only sought to have the courts undo the Affordable Care Act’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions and some related provisions, but later it signed on to the state officials’ goal of eliminating all of the law.
Why do American political officials want to want to kill the health care coverage of millions of Americans? Why do they want to overturn a health care statute that protects all of us in areas like coverage for pre-existing conditions?
If anyone can explain these actions to me, please do so. As a person who has voted for and campaigned for Republicans in the past, I can find no logic to the stance of these public officials. What do you think?