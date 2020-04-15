I hadn’t sewed in 27 years. It was in the summer of 1993, following a natural disaster in central Iowa, that my sewing machine was found in my home floating in 4 feet of water. I never replaced that sewing machine, maybe because replacing would remind me of the rising water I wanted to forget. Or I knew sewing wasn’t a priority, as the flood left me in disaster recovery mode for months on end. The tools to sew and sewing were in the rear-view mirror.
A few weeks ago, when perusing Facebook posts under the Savage Cares Group (which was formed to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic), I became acquainted with some neighbors who were organizing volunteers to create face masks for health care workers. Hmm. I can sew. But raising my hand to serve meant I would once again need a sewing machine.
My mind did a quick mental search — where could I find an unused sewing machine during a pandemic? Through a series of posts and texts and through perfect friends and strangers, access to a local, school-owned sewing machine was arranged. I later learned it was a collaboration between schools in both ISD 719 and ISD 191 (Prior Lake High and Harriet Bishop Elementary schools) that made this opportunity possible for me and other sewing neighbors who wanted to participate.
I got a text to pick up the sewing machine at a neighbor’s front doorstep. Included with the machine was a yard of cheerful cotton fabric, thread, elastic and pattern links.
Using a sewing machine after all these years was like riding a bike. Plug it in, turn it on, and voila! Even though the machine I was borrowing was about 25 years newer than anything I had ever used, the technology had not advanced beyond my capabilities. A quick online search for the user’s manual and I, too, could reload the bobbin and re-thread the machine.
Like most things, making a face mask is about the preparation. All those planning exercises that were a priority the last 27 years when sewing wasn’t? I applied those corporate skills to face mask preparation: Print out instructions; measure twice, cut once; block time; and keep an eye on the goal. In no time, a yard of fabric was transformed into 10 protective masks for front-line health care workers.
During the first week of Minnesota’s stay-at-home-order, it was easy to get caught up emotionally in what I couldn’t do: I couldn’t go to church or the work place, I couldn’t volunteer out in the community, I couldn’t be with more than 10 people at a time for any reason, and I couldn’t shop at certain stores.
After connecting with Savage Cares Group, I focused on what I could do — and bringing my own sewing skills out of a 27-year quarantine was tops on the list. It felt good to contribute in this small way to the recovery against COVID-19.