When I was in the U.S. Air Force, my Air Force compatriots and I received a whole series of shots and vaccines to protect ourselves and others as we went about performing our military duties. I never saw combat when I was in the military, but COVID-19 really reminds me of a book called “Combat Officer — A Memoir of War in the South Pacific “ by Charles Walker.
In that book, Mr. Walker talks about how randomly soldiers in his squad perished, were scarred for life, or survived, as snipers were everywhere. That’s how I feel about COVID-19 — that it’s like a sniper, and can be anywhere, and anyone who remains unprotected can randomly survive, perish or be scarred for life.
A May 13 WebMD article cites a study in which more than 99% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 during the first four months of 2021 weren’t fully vaccinated. Some of my close family and friends have heart conditions and respiratory conditions. Thus when my wife, Deb, and I were able to get our first COVID-19 vaccines, it felt like major protection from the COVID-19 snipers for ourselves. But also, it lessened the chances of us transferring COVID-19 to someone less healthy than we are, and them dying or having long-term complications from the virus.
Unfortunately, we still meet people who are not vaccinated. There have been various reasons given, but my thoughts as I hear each excuse are:
How can you not get vaccinated from this deadly virus and continue to put yourself and your loved ones at risk? Do you or a loved one have to die or almost die to change your decision? COVID-19 symptoms for survivors may last a lifetime — do you want to be responsible for a loved one having lifelong complications because of your decision to go unvaccinated?
We who are vaccinated are unlikely to die from COVID-19, but it is possible we could get a light case and transfer it to someone who cannot yet be vaccinated, such as a child. Thus my opinion is any person who refuses to be vaccinated is not only putting their loved ones, but also my loved ones, at risk.
My wife talked last week with a mother whose 12-year-old daughter made her own decision to be vaccinated, as the 12-year-old did not want to be the cause of someone else getting COVID-19. A parent in a discussion we heard on Minnesota Public Radio talked about a teenage son who decided to get the vaccine as he did not want to put his teachers at risk.
A May 21 USA Today article discussed how teens are researching COVID-19 issues and working to convince their anti-vaccination parents why a COVID-19 vaccination is important to the whole family. If these children can understand the risks caused by the unvaccinated, and want to act for the greater good by getting vaccinated, how do many adults not understand the risks each of them is causing by remaining unvaccinated?