Another retailer bites the dust. Word this month is that Pier 1 Imports is closing over half of its Twin Cities stores. It’s not that I’m a big shopper, but every time a local or national brand store front goes down, it just feels like another punch in the community development gut. Business Insider reported in 2019 more than 9,300 stores were expected to close across the country.
My boots-on-the-ground research is based on observing behaviors of myself and others around me. Apparently, online shopping experiences have become more meaningful and effective to today’s consumer than shopping in a brick-and-mortar store in a prime location.
Have consumers come full circle? During my formative years, our family waited patiently for the Montgomery Ward and Sears catalogs to arrive in the mail. Living in rural America, the closest storefronts were 15 miles away, and ordering from the catalog was, at times, more convenient than hauling farm kids out to try on boots the next town over.
Isn’t online retail just the current day approach to the retail catalogs we received of yesteryear? Those catalogs provided hours and hours of enjoyment. Even online it would take some time to thumb your way through 500 internet pages of retail products.
Yes, I’ve shopped online, but it’s not my preference. I enjoy looking at actual products, not pictures of them, evaluating them with my senses. Call me old-school, but when I spend money, I like to be sold.
I understand a marketer’s drive for online retail. I learned early in my business career that when one of the five P’s of marketing (people, place, product, promotion and price) is out of whack, marketers are challenged to make a correction to maintain and grow profitability.
People stopped shopping at retail centers (place), and marketers were driven to where the people were (online) to make the sale. My concern about the demise of brick-and-mortar businesses is how it also changes the neighborhood around me.
Consumer wants are driving retailers to bring individually packaged goods right to the door, which results in increased local traffic from shipping companies and retail store delivery personnel. Last Saturday, within about 45 seconds I came upon two identical trucks within 1,000 feet of each other in my neighborhood.
That suggests efficient logistics might not be a core competency for the online brand that has taken prime location retail and put it at the residential doorstep. More trucks and traffic can lead to an increase in wear and tear on streets and air pollution.
Getting an individually packaged order delivered right to your front door yields more cardboard, styrofoam and plastics headed for local recycling and landfill resources.
When a large retailer receives a shipment, the goods and services are locked behind a shipping door; when a box is dropped at a doorstep, it’s an open invitation to petty thieves to looking for loot.
Losing a storefront is a loss for a community, period. The community’s commercial tax base takes a hit, and we lose an outlet for developing the next generation of community leaders. How does our community development benefit from the box delivered to your doorstep?
Every consumer trend and behavior change nets consequences. Maybe not today or tomorrow, but consequences will be passed on to the consumer and her pocketbook in the future, and who knows? Maybe the next generation of consumers will discover the value a central point of distribution gives to retailing and the community, giving new life to the dark, dusty and shuttered storefront that called it quits in 2019.