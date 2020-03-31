When I first floated the idea, my 11-year-old nephew was all in. William lives with his parents in a city on the eastern seaboard. Like so many of us these days, he's beginning to feel a little cooped up. A video conference with some of his Minnesota family struck William as an excellent distraction.
It quickly appealed to the rest of the family as well. The whole business sort of snowballed, and in no time at all the rest of our Minnesota family volunteered to get in on the action. After much wrangling of schedules, we eventually settled on a time.
There were nine of us involved in this exercise of modern communication, and that means just one thing in the world of video conferencing software: something called Brady Bunch View. We became a tic-tac-toe board of family talking heads. Someone started singing an impromptu Brady theme song with family-specific lyrics. We were delighted to note that William, the youngest one, even has curls. I’m not entirely sure he got the reference.
One of the major ways so many of us are dealing with staying at home during this crisis is through the use of communications technology. In the course of a single week I think I've managed to touch just about all the bases: phone conversations, email, Facebook, video conferencing and of course the constant ding of incoming text messages. These days, my iPhone sounds like a pinball machine.
I'm grateful for all this communication. The hour I spent connected to my extended family was an hour of laughter and happiness in spite of the miles between us and in spite of the difficulties each of us are facing in our respective lives.
But there have been other video conferences this week, where friends gather to update each other and to talk more deeply about those personal difficulties. That communication has been a little different.
I think just about everyone by now has endured a few of those awful, private moments of dread and fear. We find ourselves momentarily overwhelmed by the enormity of the pandemic and how it has altered our day-to-day life.
This is when reaching out to someone else can really matter. But I find myself wondering, as I communicate with my friends, just how much of our personal hardships in these rough times is good to share?
I've experienced an odd balancing act in these group communications with friends. We try to keep things as upbeat as possible while acknowledging the hard stuff each of us is going through.
Conventional wisdom says it's not good to keep the things that trouble us bottled up. Presumably, sharing those concerns is one of the things we do with our most trusted friends. Their willingness to listen is probably the defining characteristic of our most trusted friends.
But in such extraordinary circumstances, as this pandemic affects so many of our lives in so many difficult ways, how much of our troubles should we share with each other? How do we acknowledge our personal stresses, our fears and setbacks without adding to the stress of others? With how much should we burden our friends when our friends are themselves burdened? How do we best help each other when all of us are in the same boat?
I don't know. But I suspect the answer is somewhere in the question. We hear it over and over again these days: We're all in this together. It turns out to be one of those rare platitudes that really rings true. Simply as human beings on any given normal day, we're all in this together. But in extraordinary times, it means a little more. First, you hear a small degree of comfort in it. Then you hear the great, big rallying cry at the heart of the phrase.
I was talking to my sister-in-law just this morning about this question of burdening friends who are already burdened. She and I were communicating in the old-school, boomer-approved form of a telephone conversation. She didn't have a succinct answer for me, but she did offer a very helpful insight. She said to remember that people like to help.
Yes. That's true. It's true of my friends and my family, and I'd like to think it's true of your loved ones as well.
The family video conference had a bumpy 10 minutes getting our Brady Bunch gathering underway. Granny and Grandpa had trouble getting the audio to work correctly while the rest of us chimed in with varying degrees of amateur tech support. Meanwhile, our youngest one in curls ran technological circles around the rest of us, providing advice and experimenting with any number of striking virtual screen backdrops as he waited for us to get our act together.
We eventually got the thing off the ground. Sure, sometimes we'd lose a grandparent from the screen. Sometimes someone's audio stream would turn strangely incomprehensible. But we enjoyed the time and renewed our connections. All it took was a willingness to help each other out.
Consider it one more time. We are all in this together. I find that comforting in these stressful times.
What do you hear in those words?