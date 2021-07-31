Heavy, smoky air greeted us as we got out of the car in Fargo last weekend. It was easy to see that the smoke-filled air wafting in from Canadian, western U.S. and northern Minnesota wildfires appears to be consistent across the upper Midwest. Couple the heavy air and high temperatures with the lack of rainfall and summer 2021 is delivering a one-two-three punch for those who love a normal Minnesota summer.
A closer look at data from National Weather Forecast Office, Chanhassen, the Twin Cities area has experienced 20 days over 90 as of July 27, with additional days this week expecting to be scorchers. In June, eight consecutive days over 90 was record-setting for the area, and only 2.06 inches of precipitation was recorded.
Then look ahead using the Global Forecast System chart Meteorologist Paul Douglas shared on Twitter July 24, the illustration forecast 14 daily highs over 90 degrees from July 24 to Aug. 9. Should those temperatures come to fruition, I have a question, “What’s up with this weather?” Which leads to another question, “What one thing should I do today that can have a small impact on the global climate?”
One fun tool I discovered on the internet to measure my impact on the world around me was a Climate Calculator (climatehero.me). By punching in a few answers to questions that focused on housing, travel and consumption, I could calculate my carbon footprint. And I wish I could report that I came through the five-minute survey as a climate hero, but that was not the case. I clearly have some work to do.
According to Climate Hero, “A typical resident of the Western world has a footprint of 10 tons of C02e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per year, and today’s world average is five tons C02e per year per person. To reduce the impacts from climate change, we have to get that average down to two tons C02e per person by 2030.”
The climate calculator tool allows you to make promises to reduce your carbon footprint, and then it will email you a copy of the promises you make, to help with accountability. For me, much of my carbon footprint was attributed to my lack of public transportation use. Guilty, I admit. Living in the suburbs and being self-employed, it is not simple to find a public transportation resource that will take me where I need to go.
But by walking and biking more, eating less red meat and more vegetables, and going on a plastic diet, I can reduce my carbon footprint. To multiply those efforts, imagine if everybody in Savage went on a plastic diet to reduce plastic consumption at home. Of course, there is an app for that, and you can find a link for it at plastichealthcoalition.org.
While these small steps may not change tomorrow’s forecast of 97 in the shade, at minimum, being conscious of your household carbon footprint can help build awareness, as well as encourage a household to make small changes to reduce your own carbon dioxide equivalents for years to come.