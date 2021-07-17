Do you have a stubborn streak? What is the thing that you will do, no matter the obstacle, that is so important to your character and well-being that you plan for it, make time for it, spend money and energy to get it, defy the odds and make it happen?
What do I mean by stubbornness? Think about a time when you were told no, denied your vision of a better life. What did you do? Did you accept that limitation? Or did you defy the odds and work even harder to make it happen?
I can’t tell you how many stories of stubbornness I know from personal experience. The poor farm kid whose guidance counselor said he wasn’t cut out for college, who turned that denial into determination and not only went to college but earned a Ph.D. in pursuit of his happiness goals.
Or the parent who umpired softball games on weekends to earn the extra money for his daughter to buy a prom dress, his vision for happiness included his child’s. Or the woman who found the courage to believe in herself and leave a destructive marriage when so many of her loved ones refused to believe in her. These everyday examples show what we will do when our goals are thwarted.
Everyone has their priorities. I work hard at building and maintaining relationships because they are precious to me. Alternatively, I will also give up many opportunities for socialization to spend time in the northwoods. These choices have consequences for my home chore list, but there is happiness in my life.
This is a roundabout way of getting to the subjects of voting and voter’s rights. What, you may ask, does stubbornness have to do with voting? Well let me tell you. In recent years we have seen both the expansion of access to voting in many states and the backlash of laws passed to limit access to voting, particularly after the 2020 election.
Since the 2020 election was held during a pandemic, many election officials made voting by mail easier in their states. They had to, people were afraid to gather and risk their lives just to vote. After the election, some elected officials felt like too many people were allowed to vote. Or maybe it was just that the wrong people were allowed to vote. So laws have been introduced and passed in states across the country to restrict access to voting.
Even in Minnesota, bills were introduced this legislative session to require a photo ID when voting and to put in a provisional system for same day registration. Basically, this means that ballots cast without a photo ID or from someone who registered at the polls on election day would be set aside and not counted until verification could be proved. This bill didn’t pass, so at least for this session, no changes have been made in the requirements for voting in Minnesota.
But this is not true for states across the country. State legislatures are busy enacting all kinds of restrictions to voting, from limiting early voting, to limiting polling places, to requiring photo ID, to purging voter rolls. Some legislators seem to think that the more hoops a person has to jump through in order to vote, the less likely they will be to vote. And I guess that’s partially true.
But really? When was the last time you didn’t go the extra mile for something you cared about? For the light at the end of the tunnel, for the weekend in the woods, for the ice cream for your pie? What did you sacrifice to ensure your moment, or lifetime, of happiness? I think that’s what voting is going to become for many.
We’ve worked too hard to ensure that all people have the right to vote in this country. Women can vote, Black people can vote, Indigenous people can vote, Asian people can vote, young people can vote and poor people can vote. We will not give up our voting rights easily.
You tell me I can’t vote if I didn’t register 30 days prior to an election? Then I’ll register 30 days prior to an election, because voting is that important to me and my country.
You tell me my name was purged from the voter rolls? Then I’ll check before election day and get it reinstated because voting is that important to me and my country.
You say that I can absentee vote for only two weeks prior to the election? Then I’ll vote two weeks prior to the election because voting is that important to me and my country.
You say that there are no ballot drop boxes in my precinct? Then I’ll plan enough time and resources to go to the precinct next door to drop my ballot, maybe I’ll even bring a few friends to save on gas money, because voting is that important to me and my country.
I know that the extra effort will cost time and money to get your vote cast and counted. And we shouldn’t have to do these things simply to cast a vote in the land of the free, but this is one of those things our stubbornness demands we do. In the pursuit of happiness, we will overcome many obstacles to ensure our voting rights, because voting is that important to us and our country.
See you at the polls.