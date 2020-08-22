Did you catch President Trump’s tweet about suburban housewives last week? It got me thinking. Who are the suburban housewives?
Historically the term “suburban housewife” is meant to be a limiting term. It is often used to describe a white woman of middle class means who doesn’t work outside the home and has primary responsibility for caring for the family’s children, shopping and cooking for the family, cleaning the house, doing the laundry and basically all the work that goes into keeping a household and its inhabitants healthy and happy.
Traditionally, it has been the suburban husband’s job to earn income for the household and to mow the lawn. This is also a limiting and outdated description.
The term “suburban housewife” is often used in a mildly derogatory and definitely patronizing way in that it implies, among other things, that the woman in question isn’t an especially deep thinker and perhaps not very bright.
This may be the way the president meant it when he referred to suburban housewives and their supposed fear of their low-income neighbors, but I think he missed the mark on this one. In this pandemic we have all become suburban housewives and we are not afraid of our low-income neighbors. In fact, we celebrate the diversity in our community.
Let’s start with the suburban housewife definition. A broader definition would be someone who lives in the suburbs and is primarily a homemaker. Well, Savage is a suburb where we all live. And these days, I think the “primarily a homemaker” title belongs to all of us. Since the pandemic got started, we are living in our homes more than ever. We work in our homes, we go to school in our homes, and our leisure activities take place in our homes. Some of us cook, some mow lawns, some do laundry, some teach the kids, and some earn income for the household. It’s not always the same person doing the same function. In our busy and stressed households, we all pitch in to get the job done.
By this definition, you don’t have to be female to be a suburban housewife, you don’t have to be white to be a suburban housewife, you don’t have to have kids to be a suburban housewife and you can earn income and still be a suburban housewife (suburban housewives unite!). We are many, and a diverse bunch of people.
Second, let’s discuss the low-income slur. So many of us have been low income at some time in our life and know that being poor is not a character flaw, it is an economic description. This equating of poor people with bad people is unconscionable. Instead of judging people based on their income, we should be looking for ways to help improve economic circumstances.
Specifically, in his latest tweet to we suburban housewives, the president was referring to loosening up the requirements for cities to receive federal money for housing and urban development. Until recently, the Fair Housing Act contained requirements linking government support of housing projects to an elimination of barriers to accessing that housing.
This 2015 rule was put in place to address long standing practices that have led to racial segregation in our communities. This does not seem to be an overly burdensome rule, and certainly the goal is in keeping with the original Fair Housing Act passed in 1968, yet the president has rescinded the rule. Why? It’s a campaign strategy that he can then use to stoke racial tensions.
Well, the president once again falls short in his assumptions. As it turns out, according to the US Census Bureau, our population measured by race isn’t far off the national statistics. Nationally, the majority of U.S. residents are white (76%). In Savage, our population is 80% white. Nationally, Black Americans are 13.4% of the population and Asian Americans are 5.9% of the population. In Savage, we have fewer Black residents (6.7%) but more Asian residents (8%).
It appears that President Trump is working with bad data. Our neighbors are already representative of the nation as a whole, and shocker, we seem to get along just fine. In fact, Savage has less crime as a percentage of population than does either Minnesota or the nation as a whole (according to the most recent FBI data).
Affordable housing is vital to every neighborhood and the pandemic has only highlighted this truth. As jobs are lost and public transportation is limited, the ability to work in the area you live is essential. Whether it’s seniors on a fixed income or low wage workers that serve our food, care for our children, or clean our buildings, they all need a place they can afford to live within our communities. A community that prices our lower income folks out of the housing market is not sustainable.
So at its core, the president’s tweet got it wrong on several fronts. Someone should tell the president that the definition of suburban housewife has expanded to include all types of people, those of all races, all genders, and all income levels. Someone should tell the president that the suburban housewife is not a monolithic group that can be bamboozled by double speak. Someone should tell the president that we do not fear our low-income neighbors and that we do not accept racial segregation within our community.