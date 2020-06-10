The power and privilege of white people in our society has been on full display these last couple weeks, and not in a good way.
The video we watched of a white woman, Amy Cooper, calling the police on a black man, Christian Cooper, in Central Park not only showed the blatant weaponizing of white power and privilege but also the weaponizing of a police department in her assault on a black man in America. And the video we watched of the killing of a black man, George Floyd, at the knee of a white police officer, even though that officer was being filmed and was questioned by bystanders, was the ultimate example of white power and privilege over those Americans with darker-hued complexions.
We have witnessed these abuses before. On a good day, we express outrage and demand change. On a bad day, we look away and make excuses. This last week has proven to be a series of good days.
A change is underway as the population revolts against oppression and political incompetence. We have known the statistics for years. In the U.S. black men are six times as likely to be incarcerated as white men, according to The Sentencing Project. Pregnant black women experience two to three times the mortality rate of pregnant white women, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's count.
And in Minneapolis, a typical black family earns less than half the income of a typical white family in any given year, and home ownership among black people in Minneapolis is one-third the rate of white families.
What do all of these statistics have in common? They result from generations of systemic racism designed to elevate white people at the expense of people of color. In everything from access to health care to access to credit to access to education, we are failing our neighbors. The toll it is taking on their lives is unconscionable.
Action: Keep up the peaceful protests organized by Black Lives Matter and other allied groups to demand an end to racism in our society as manifested in our legal system, our health care system, our education system, our economy and our criminal justice system.
If you haven’t been as active in the area of racial justice as you’d like to be, now is your chance to be part of the change. Many groups like Justice in June advocate a mix of education on the issue with actions to take as an ally. Education and communication are important first steps to understand how you as a white person benefit from white privilege.
Action: Do your homework.
The immediacy and severity of the problem comes into sharp focus in the criminal justice system and the problem of police violence. There are many reasons why ongoing incidents of police violence against communities of color persist, but one of them is the lack of accountability.
In recent years the proliferation of cell phones, with their easy access to video recordings, and the widespread sharing of information through social media have had the effect of shining a light on police violence. Without the video of George Floyd’s death we may never have known that he was murdered. Without the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s killing, the perpetrators may never have been arrested. Without the video of Amy Cooper’s phone call, it would be easy to believe she was afraid for her life and under attack.
Many police officers, including officers in the Savage Police Department, are now carrying body-worn cameras as part of their equipment. In general, these cameras are there to record police interactions with the public. Their use has been helpful in reducing complaints of police misconduct and use of force. However, the public does not get immediate access to these videos when something goes wrong. And when they do get access, it is often edited.
When it comes to violence in communities of color, the police have lost credibility. They have been unable to police their own or to overcome the racial bias that infects our entire society. So we must continue to witness these actions and make them public until the unacceptable is unthinkable.
Action: If you carry a cell phone, learn how to use the video feature and be brave enough to record events that don’t seem right to you.
Systemic barriers to accountability also persist. Because of this, the Minnesota Legislature’s People of Color and Indigenous Caucus intends to make police and criminal justice reforms a top priority during any special legislative session that is likely to be called this month.
While the original reason for the session was to discuss Minnesota’s further response to the pandemic, police and criminal justice reform has risen as a a priority due to the many Minnesotans demanding action.
Among those reforms are several measures to bring more accountability to law enforcement:
- Reforming investigations of officer-involved deaths by moving prosecution to Attorney General’s office and reviewing medical examiners to ensure independence.
- Raising the standards of officer conduct by changing laws impeding discipline of officers, expanding de-escalation training, requiring officers to intervene in wrongful use of force by other officers.
- And creating community-centered public safety by increasing investment in community mental health services and creating guidelines for use of force in response to peaceful protests.
Action: Call your legislators, Sen. Dan Hall and Rep. Hunter Cantrell, and ask them to support the legislative reforms offered by the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus.
These are just a few examples of the actions you can take to push us further down the road toward racial equality in Minnesota. The last few weeks have been tumultuous. This is often the case when a revolution in thought is occurring. The opportunity to really make a difference does not come along every day.
During this pandemic, many of us have the time to keep the spotlight on the problem and demand a solution. Talk to your neighbors, talk to your legislators, talk to our police officers, attend the peaceful protests (while keeping public health and safety in mind), take the time to educate yourself on the issues, write letters and blog posts, and send money if you can.
We have the opportunity to institute rigorous reform right now because the alternative has become unacceptable.