I had to laugh when I ran into road construction, had to turn around, and my 3-year-old grandson asked, “Grandpa, did you make a wrong choice?” I probably should have changed my route earlier, so maybe I did make a wrong choice.
Most of us try to limit our wrong choices. But what about some wrong choices that will hurt our grandchildren and our country much more than a construction detour, such as our federal government's passing a huge tax cut that massively increases our budget deficits and national debt? Remember, our grandchildren have to pay for wrong choices like that.
According to a USA Today article from October last year, had the tax cuts not been enacted, the federal deficit in 2018 would have dropped to well below $600 billion rather than rising to close to $800 billion. The report states both the U.S. Treasury and Congressional Budget Office expected the deficit to keep spiking. Treasury’s projected 2019 deficit is close to $1.1 trillion after the tax cuts.
An analysis of all Fortune 500 companies found only 4.3% of workers received a bonus or wage increase tied to the business tax cuts, while businesses received nine times more in tax cuts than what they passed on to their workers, according to Newsweek earlier that year. The analysis found companies spent 37 times as much on stock buybacks as they did on bonuses and increased wages for workers.
Two prominent economists, Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman of the University of California at Berkeley, wrote a book called “The Triumph of Injustice.” The book reviews how the tax systems in America are drastically getting worse and indicates that in 2018, for the first time in the last 100 years, the top 400 richest Americans have paid lower tax rates than the working class.
Don’t you agree we need to get back to electing officials who make better choices for our country and especially for our grandchildren?