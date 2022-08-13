Sheriff Ahmed

 Sheriff Ahmed

Canaries were used for about 75 years in coal mines of the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States to detect carbon monoxide and other toxic gases before the gases hurt humans.

Today, I see many things around us which are screaming out as early warnings for attention. But we are not fully comprehending these. We see the data if we want to see it. But I don’t see the willingness to put the data together to understand what information this portrays.

Sheriff Ahmed is a 35-year resident of Savage who contributes to Community Voices.

