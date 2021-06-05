As an engineering intern in mid-1979, I took a top-loader to a South Dakota farm for tests. As we unloaded the Bobcat, the farmer and his 7-year-old boy came out to see us. I turned around, smiled, stretched out my hand for a handshake, and said to the boy, “Hi, what’s your name?” The boy recoiled a few steps, looked straight at me, and said, “Don’t touch me, you’re Black!”
I was perplexed, and much more sad than angry. Having come from a privileged part of the society in my country of birth, I had never experienced this. That day in South Dakota was the start of my journey to better understand what the child said.
Our mantra of “all men are created equal” cemented my desire to make USA my adopted home. I continue to learn. My conclusion is that racism is alive and well in USA, whether it is active or passive, targeted or systemic, overt or covert, implicit or explicit, or conscious or unconscious.
As a nation we have not yet come to terms with our past. It is difficult to face that our country was founded on aggression to take away land from the native population. It is now almost taboo to discuss that generational wealth of many, many people was built on the blood, sweat and tears of slaves. And we have systematically skewed the road to progress for people of color and made sure that they face an uneven playing field.
When America colonized Native Americans, they fought back with bows, arrows and tomahawks against the guns of the settlers. They were then branded as "savages" to justify whatever was done to them to expand settlements.
Over 400 years, more than 12.5 million Black people were victims of the Atlantic slave trade. Slaves were seen as half-humans and possessions. After slavery ended, Black people were systematically denied opportunities around education, housing, jobs, land ownership, loans, friendships and even marriages. Racial terrorism and lynching was used to enforce white supremacy and subjugation. What I see today amongst the people of color is the outcome of those seeds of obstruction which our forefathers planted.
Racism, the practice of dehumanizing people so that they can be dealt with without empathy, thus has a long history in our nation. That includes using 600 Black males for medical experiments (Tuskegee, Alabama; 1932-1972), obliterating 35 square blocks of a prospering Black neighborhood on a false accusation (Tulsa, Oklahoma; 1921), and desecrating Black cemeteries, including using the headstones of Columbian Harmony Cemetery as riprap for shoreline erosion control (Washington, DC; 1960s).
Our history has many examples of using people of color to our advantage, and then discarding them. Chinese immigrants were used in the 1850s to build our railroads, and then the Chinese Exclusion Act was passed in 1882 to block their rights. Japanese immigrants came in the 1860s for agriculture, and then 120,000 people with Japanese ancestry were incarcerated in concentration camps during WWII. We didn’t do that to people with German or Italian ancestry. And today Latinx illegal immigrants are used to do our labor-intensive work at sub-par wages but they're refused any path towards legal status.
I now understand that if I couldn’t go to college, get a job, buy a house, have friends of my choice or marry who I wanted because of my skin color, and irrespective of my skills or qualifications, my life and that of my children would be dramatically different today, and I would definitely not be a participant of the American dream.
People are uncomfortable discussing racism. “It happened so far back, that’s not my fault” doesn’t work for me. It’s not about assigning faults, but about ownership, culpability and retrospection to move forward. I can’t undo the Holocaust either, but I can read and understand what happened, say and admit that what happened was wrong, and make sure that doesn’t happen again. And I can surely teach that to my children.
So where do we go from here?
- Learn history and face the painful and sobering truth. The critical first step towards understanding is knowing what happened.
- Racism is learned, therefore it can also be un-learned.
- We need to see POC through the prism of their own experiences. Get to know them and understand their perspective. Approx. 40% of the U.S. population belong to ethnic or racial minorities. If you know 25 people, are 10 of them POC?
- Break the cycle of racism. Children learn by watching and hearing adults.
- Stand up and speak up when you see racist comments or acts. Silence enables more racism, and makes us culpable and complicit in the racist outcome.
- Ultimately racism hurts everyone. It detracts us from coming together on critical items for our own collective future. You do not have to give something up in order to accept someone of a different color.
Our history must be reckoned with. To bridge the gap we must have these uncomfortable conversations. But the fact remains: God made all of us, and no matter the color of your skin, you are first and foremost a human being, and the shade of your skin does not make you any more or any less than someone else, either as an individual, or in the eyes of God.
I hope that little boy in South Dakota was able to break the chain of racism within his own life and family.