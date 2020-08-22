Whenever I hear the post office and voting mentioned in the same sentence, my ears perk up. They’ve been perking up a lot lately. You see, I retired from the post office, and I have also been an election judge in Hennepin and Scott counties.
Before I was old enough to vote, I started working for the post office. Many years later, I retired as the Postmaster of Minneapolis. So, in April, when President Trump said, “The Postal Service is a joke,” it lit my fuse. It detonated on Aug. 13 when he admitted he wants to withhold pandemic relief funding for the post office just to make it harder to vote by mail.
First, the post office is no joke. I’ve heard every snail-mail joke in the universe, but the United States Postal Service delivers to 160 million addresses from downtown businesses to far-flung rural locations. A letter can travel from Key West, Florida to Fairbanks, Alaska or anywhere else in the country for only 55 cents — one of the best bargains in the world.
The Postal Service routinely delivers passports, credit cards, legal documents, tax refunds and drivers licenses. You can certainly trust them with your ballot.
Since 1970, the United States Postal Service has not been funded by tax dollars. The post office is funded by postage fees. However, the post office cannot just raise prices like any other business. Its rates are established by a Postal Regulatory Commission.
In the past, the USPS usually operated within its revenue, but a 2006 law required the Postal Service, but no one else, to pre-fund 75 years’ worth of future retirees’ health benefits. Postal finances have been further complicated by the loss of business to the internet, and now, even more business is being lost due to the pandemic. Postal finances are complicated, and currently they are a mess. Some pandemic assistance is needed, along with some legislative reform, but that is a whole different story.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, over 600,000 postal employees have continued working to keep us connected by delivering prescription drugs, school assignments, stimulus checks and much of our online shopping, so that we can stay home, and stay safe.
On Aug. 2, when the President tweeted, “Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation,” I had to laugh! The post office is already prepared for that. Their automated sorting systems can sort letters at speeds around 40,000 pieces per hour. The USPS routinely handles 181.9 million pieces of first class mail a day. Add in advertising mail, magazines and parcels and the total grows to 472.1 million mail pieces every day. That is billions of pieces each week. Right now, due to the pandemic, letter volume is down. Adding in 100 million ballots spread out over four to six weeks should not be a problem.
The idea of voting by mail is nothing new. The military has been voting by mail since the Civil War. For 22 years, Oregon has successfully voted by mail. Following their lead, Colorado, Hawaii, Washington and Utah have also adopted voting by mail because it works. In Minnesota, remote areas with less than 400 voters mail in their ballots.
Having worked elections in two counties, helped with pre-election verifications, worked sixteen hour shifts of in-person voting, processed absentee votes and post-election recounts, I’ve observed firsthand the exhaustive work that goes into running an election in Minnesota. There are tests, audits and verifications, with multiple checks and balances to ensure an honest, fair and impartial election. Whether someone votes in person or by mail, there are safeguards in place to guarantee accurate results.
Any Minnesota voter can request a no-excuse absentee ballot and vote by mail. Due to the pandemic, there will be more people voting by mail than ever before. Without political interference, the post office can do its part.
Each state has different rules as to how to process mail-in ballots which usually require a bit more paperwork for acceptance and verification. Results will probably be slower than what we are used to. However, these procedures are there to ensure an accurate count.
In Minnesota, you can safely register to vote, request a mail-in ballot and easily track it to see if your vote was received and accepted at the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.state.mn.us.
It seems that the new postmaster general, with the president’s support, is making operational changes in the post office that have become front page news. Just in case there are issues with mail being delayed, be sure to request your mail-in ballot early — right now. Once received, follow the instructions to complete it and mail it back early giving both the Postal Service, and the election workers, time to do their jobs well. If you don’t trust the post office with your ballot, check with your county as to where you can personally deliver it prior to election day.
Having inside knowledge of both the postal system and the election process, I am very skeptical of some of the crazy claims I see on social media, the sensationalized stories in the news or the statements made by some politicians. Many of these stories are unbelievable — literally unbelievable — because they are false.
Voting should be convenient, safe and secure. Every citizen’s voice matters. With my inside knowledge, I trust our systems. I’ve already requested a mail-in ballot for November’s election. I’ll be able to grab a cup of coffee and leisurely research all the candidates — even the oddball commissioners and judges. I’ll be staying home, staying safe and voting by mail.