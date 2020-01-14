My husband and I watch too much TV. Digital video recorders have made it too easy for us to always have something to watch, so we waste most evenings with pre-recorded crime shows: "NCIS" (original, Los Angeles or New Orleans), "Hawaii Five-O," "The Rookie," "FBI," etc. Recently we added British crime shows to our mix and were instantly hooked.
In American shows, the extremely good-looking investigators solve every crime in an hour with the help of high-tech computer equipment, instantaneous facial recognition and DNA analysis. Although there is usually a nerdy tech sidekick, it is the courage and bravery of, need I mention it again, the extremely good-looking heroes that save the day.
With the everyday terrorists, human traffickers, serial killers, bank robbers and drug cartels that operate in my favorite vacation destinations, a prolonged gun battle seems required. The bad guys are armed with military weapons including rocket propelled grenades, although the RPGs are usually reserved for the obligatory car chase that has to end with some kind of explosion caused by the weapons or the car driving off a cliff. Action is more important than reality.
American good guys are amazingly adept at dodging automatic weapons fire, taking cover behind flimsy wooden picnic tables and responding with sniper-like accuracy using only their handguns. This is even more impressive for the gorgeous women who can do all this wearing designer clothes and high heels. These petite, perfectly coiffed women use their magic ninja skills in hand-to-hand combat and take down a room full of armed mixed martial arts fighters without ever messing up their hair or makeup.
The British shows are quite different.
“Vera” stars a frumpy, middle-aged, Columbo-like detective who solves murders while driving an old piece-of-junk car. There are 20 seasons of “Midsomer Murders” where people are killed in paradoxically quaint country towns.
For some uniquely British reason, “Grantchester” and “Father Brown” have clergymen aiding the police investigations. “Foyle's War” uses World War II as its backdrop. “Happy Valley” is a very intense series set in a bleak British town that seems anything but happy. The stories are gripping and brilliantly put together. “Death in Paradise” is a lighter murder series set on a fictional British Caribbean Island.
All the British shows seems more intellectual than ours. The accent helps, but the plots rely more on content than gun fights or chases. The stories are complex, and the characters have more depth than our glamorous superheroes. Certainly, the women are more real. Most are not young and beautiful. Their clothes are utilitarian, they wear comfortable shoes, and their hair is tied back.
These shows still employ some of the classic stereotypes. The male detectives are accused of wearing cheap suits. The brilliant inspector is often absentminded. For comic relief, there is often a bumbling but lovable sidekick. However, there is a total lack of what we expect as the physically invincible super-cop.
On the other hand, these British police officers seem ridiculously courageous. On an American show, when the police decide to enter the dangerous warehouse with SWAT backup, they draw their guns and attach their flashlights (because it makes a great visual effect). Silently signaling each other for cover, they cautiously enter.
On the British show they just barge into the dangerous warehouse unarmed.
It always astounds me that these police officers work without a weapon. Are they all nuts? I’m anxiously holding my breath until it hits me. England has very strict gun laws. Although their job is certainly still dangerous, guns are not ubiquitous. Not every man, woman and child in the U.K. is armed.
According to the small arms survey of the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, there are 120.5 guns for every 100 people in the United States. In England, that number is only 4.6 per 100 people. Obviously, British and American police are facing drastically different risks.
Going back to the time of Agatha Christie, British crime stories often involved murder, but the means were more creative. Victims were choked, poisoned, stabbed, smothered and drowned but rarely shot. According to the University of Sydney’s statistics and GunPolicy.org, firearm homicides accounted for only 1.7% of all homicides in the U.K. in 2015. In the U.S., the FBI statistics show three-fourths of our homicides involve firearms.
For a change of pace, I really enjoy the well-written, complex plots of the British crime shows. But I’m going to have to learn to relax and realize that the kindly Father Brown or the frumpy old lady wearing no makeup and sensible shoes probably won’t get shot when they walk into the dark scary warehouse. They won’t have to dodge a barrage of automatic weapons fire or take cover behind something as ridiculous as a car door or a picnic table. Fortunately, their world is much different than ours.