It’s January. In the feminist calendar, January is a time we acknowledge the advancements women have made in the ability to control their own fertility.
Having the ability to decide when and whether to have children has allowed women to more fully participate in our society. Access to reproductive health care such as birth control and abortion services allows women to plan for children at a time in their lives when they are physically, emotionally and financially ready to take on the responsibility of raising a child.
While men are part of this equation as well, they traditionally haven’t borne the brunt of the social and economic costs of parenting. In terms of just one measure of economics, it costs women who become mothers $16,000 a year in lost wages, according to an analysis of census data by the National Women’s Law Review.
Why January? The 47th anniversary of the Supreme Court decision guaranteeing women the right to safe legal abortions in the United States occurred this week in 1973. Since then women have steadily gained access to abortion services across the country — however, not without setbacks. Federal and state laws designed to limit access to abortion have been enacted, to the point that there are vast areas in the country where safe legal abortion services are not available.
In Minnesota, two of the most egregious laws restricting abortion access are the medically unnecessary 24-hour waiting period that is designed to increase costs for women receiving abortion care and the mandated collection of personal information that is reported to the State Commissioner of Health.
While this personal information doesn’t include the patient’s name, it does include the patient’s age, how many abortions or miscarriages the patient has had and how they are paying for the abortion. In Missouri, this type of state-mandated data collection was used by state officials to track patients' periods in order to try to determine if abortion procedures had failed.
But abortions are just one area of reproductive health care. In recent years there have been tremendous advancements in the area of birth control as well.
Birth control, or contraception, is a preventive measure that will prevent a sexually active woman from becoming pregnant. Contraception comes in many forms from the hormone-based birth control pill and birth control implant that prevent ovulation to intrauterine devices and condoms that prevent fertilization of the egg.
The advent of long-acting reversible contraception has revolutionized reproductive health care for many women. Access to contraception lets women space their pregnancies, which improves the health, social and economic outcomes for women and their families. According to the Guttmacher Institute, 99% of sexually active women of reproductive age have used some form of birth control.
Birth control has been considered such an important part of women’s health care that both the federal and state governments have passed laws to ensure that women have access to it. Given all these improvements to family planning access, and therefore women’s control of their fertility, it is disheartening to hear of the current administration’s attack on women’s access to contraception. This attack reinforces a narrative that claims the current administration does not value women.
For example, the federal government enacted the Title X Family Planning Program under Richard Nixon in 1970 as part of the Public Health Service Act. Title X is the only federal program dedicated to providing family planning services for low-income patients.
Since Title X has become law, the federal government has provided grants to health care providers to subsidize the costs of birth control for low-income women. Yet in May of 2019, the current administration issued a new rule for administering Title X funding. It prohibits recipients of Title X funding from telling patients where they can go to get an abortion, and it requires health care providers to enforce physical and financial separation between the family planning services and abortion services they provide.
In Minnesota, this largely affects Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood is a health care provider that offers reproductive healthcare to many Title X patients including birth control, cancer screenings and abortions. In August, Planned Parenthood withdrew from Title X funding so that they wouldn’t have to comply with the new rule and could continue to provide full reproductive health care services to their patients.
However, this withdrawal from the program caused a $2.6 million funding gap in the services provided to low-income women. As a result, Planned Parenthood has been forced to charge low-income women for birth control.
Here’s another example. The Affordable Care Act passed by Congress in 2010 required that insurance companies cover birth control expenses at no cost to the insured as part of their basic health care coverage requirements.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, under the ACA’s coverage of contraception, 67% of women in 2014 could access birth control pills without a copay. In addition, 87% of insured women no longer paid out of pocket for hormonal IUDs. This increased use of contraception has led to a decline in the number of unplanned pregnancies nationwide.
Yet again, the current administration has created a rule that would allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control in their insurance plans to female employees by claiming religious objections.
If this rule is implemented, some women will not be able to afford the costs of birth control prescriptions. The rule has currently been blocked by the courts, however; it is now on the docket of the Supreme Court with arguments to be heard this spring.
Both Title X and the ACA have made it possible for more women to control their fertility and plan their pregnancies. Both Title X and the ACA are examples of good public policy to support women and families. It’s hard to see this administration’s attack on access to family planning, birth control, and contraception as anything but a way of pushing women out of the public spheres of school, work and public discourse.