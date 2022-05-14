We are not red states and blue states, we are the United States of America.
If the judicial branch of government won’t protect our civil rights, then we have to fall back on the legislative and executive branches of government.
Luckily, the legislative and executive branches of government are accountable to voters, and that’s where you come in. Let me give a couple examples.
In 2004, Massachusetts was the first state to legalize same-sex marriage. At the time there were several states that had laws making same-sex marriage illegal. By 2011 though, things had started to change. Voters were deciding on legislators and laws that allowed same sex marriage.
In 2011, the Minnesota Legislature approved a constitutional amendment that would ban same-sex marriage. But the amendment failed at the ballot box in 2012 because voters rejected it.
In 2013, the U.S. Supreme Court found that laws banning same-sex marriage were unconstitutional and now it is legal for same-sex couples to marry in every state in the union.
In the case of same sex marriage, voters influenced legislators and the courts followed.
Here’s another example, voting rights. In 1965 the U.S. Congress passed the Voting Rights Act because, while the right to vote is covered in the 14th and 15th Amendment of the Constitution, access to voting was routinely being denied to people of color by state legislatures.
The legislative branch of government wrote and enacted the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the courts enforced it. In this case too, the voters voted in legislators who wrote laws to generate voting rights and the courts followed, until recently.
In 2021 the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the provisions of the Voting Rights Act that prevented legislation that negatively impacted groups of people such as poor people or people of color.
Since then several states have passed legislation making it harder to vote, particularly for poor people and people of color. The Supreme Court declared this discrimination constitutional.
After the 2021 Supreme Court decision, Congress attempted to pass legislation to ensure voting rights across the country. However, both the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act have failed to pass in the U.S. Senate.
In this case, the legislative branch of government has also failed to protect voting rights. Luckily, senators are accountable to voters. If you don’t like the way they vote on legislation, you can let them know and you can vote them out of office.
Based on last week’s leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion, it appears as if the Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in which the Court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.
This has been settled law for 49 years and women of child-bearing age have grown up knowing that if they made the decision to terminate a pregnancy, there would be a safe, legal way to get the health care they need no matter which state they live in. This right was protected as a right to privacy, namely a woman and her doctor are able to decide what is the best treatment for the patient without the interference of the government.
Once again the Supreme Court appears to be ready to declare an individual’s rights (this time the right to privacy) unconstitutional.
The decision isn’t final yet, but in anticipation of the probable overturning of Roe, the U.S. Congress has attempted to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would guarantee women access to reproductive healthcare, including abortions, no matter what state they live in.
And again, the U.S. Senate has prevented that law from passing. In this case the legislative branch of government is again failing the people. Voters need to step up to protect our rights.
If the Supreme Court decision holds as written in their draft opinion, that right to privacy will not be guaranteed throughout the country. Individual states will get to decide what reproductive healthcare will be available to women in their state.
This approach to the rights of citizens is designed to divide us. We will see some states enact laws that make it illegal for women to get an abortion and we will see some states that will preserve that right. It will re-enforce the idea that there are red states and blue states in this country, when what we need to be is the United States of America.
Your right to vote and your right to make healthcare decisions without the interference of the government should not depend on what state you live in. These federal protections, like the protection of speech and religion and marriage equality should be guaranteed for all citizens.
How do we ensure this happens? We talk to our neighbors, we lobby our legislators, and we vote. Start with your state and local elections. Elect representatives who will preserve voting rights and the right to reproductive healthcare. As happened with marriage equality, states can lead the way back to federal protection.
As a citizen, it is our responsibility to our country to vote. Every citizen votes, young people, old people, people of color, educated people, people who own property, people who work minimum wage jobs, people of all genders. Sometimes, it is up to we voters to lead the way. It is up to voters to preserve our rights.