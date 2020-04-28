Wisconsin’s insistence on holding in-person voting during the COVID-19 pandemic was an insult to democracy. Giving all citizens an equal say in our government is a fundamental tenet of our democracy. No one should have to risk their health to exercise their right to vote, yet that is what just happened in Wisconsin.
Jennifer Miller, a spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, this week announced at least 36 people so far tested positive for COVID-19 after working the polls or voting on April 7. Although they can’t be certain these people got the virus from voting, the cases fit that profile. Health officials in Milwaukee County have said 40 people appear to have contracted COVID-19 through activities related to voting.
Personally, as a local election judge, I was shocked when Wisconsin refused to postpone their primary election. Most of the volunteers who staff polling places are retired senior citizens at high risk from this disease. Although more than a dozen other states had postponed their elections, Wisconsin refused. While the state was under a stay-at-home order during a week the U.S. surgeon general warned would be “the hardest and saddest week of most American’s lives,” Wisconsin insisted on in-person voting. This made no sense.
It was just politics, I guess. The state’s Democratic governor and its Republican legislature can’t seem to agree on the time of day. The governor asked for a postponement, the legislature refused. He tried issuing an executive order rescheduling the election to June, but the legislature took him to court and stopped it.
According to The New York Times, about 9,000 voters who had prudently requested mail-in ballots hadn’t received them in time for the election. The governor’s request for an extension of the deadline to receive ballots was turned down by the U.S. Supreme Court — which did not deliberate in-person due to the pandemic. All of these shenanigans forced voters to ignore the stay-at-home instructions and go to the polls or give up their right to vote.
Besides the primary election, there were some local races and a Wisconsin Supreme Court vacancy on this ballot. Some people have claimed that the Republican legislature feared that postponing the vote would give an advantage to the liberal challenger for the Supreme Court seat.
Although I hate to think this fiasco was a purposeful attempt to manipulate the vote, it sure raises questions. Milwaukee, the largest city in Wisconsin and home to a large African-American population, had only five polling places open instead of the usual 180. (For comparison, our small city of Savage has nine.)
Opening only 3% of the polling places in a city that usually votes Democratic seems very suspicious. Local TV station WISN reported that lines in Milwaukee wrapped around buildings and across streets. Some people waited two and three hours to cast their ballots. Others gave up or just stayed home. That is not democracy.
It appears that COVID-19 will still be haunting our national election in November. The Wisconsin fiasco highlights the value of mail-in ballots as a reasonable, safe solution during this pandemic.
Oregon has exclusively used mail-in voting for 22 years. It has worked extremely well, at a much lower cost than in-person voting. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, Oregon has studied their voter fraud and found it's minute, about 0.0000001% of all votes cast. Their primary is scheduled for May 19, and they are proud that their system will not require any postponement or modification.
Mail-in voting has worked so well in Oregon that it has been adopted in Colorado, Hawaii, Washington and Utah. Even in Minnesota, areas with fewer than 400 voters can vote by mail, since it doesn’t make sense to have polling stations for so few people in remote areas.
Fortunately, Minnesota already has a means for anyone to vote by mail. No excuses are needed to request an absentee ballot. You can get a hard copy request and submit it to your county now or apply to vote by mail on-line starting May 13. Details can be found here at the secretary of state website, sos.state.mn.us.
Secretary of State Steve Simon has backed a bill that would shift to voting by mail during peacetime emergencies due to infectious diseases. Sen. Amy Klobuchar is proposing national legislation to expand voting by mail and requiring that states to have an extended early voting period to ensure less crowding at polling places.
These are all reasonable ideas. Minnesotans, however, do not have to wait for any changes to our process. We can request an absentee ballot and vote without risking our health.
Voting absentee is slightly different than voting in person, and you must follow the instructions carefully to ensure your ballot is accepted. First, request your ballot early enough so that it has time to get to you and be returned by election day. You will also need a witness who is a registered Minnesota voter or a notary to co-sign the privacy envelope. The witness does not need to see your selections; they only witness that you completed the ballot.
If all the required steps are not followed, your ballot will be rejected and, if time allows, you will be contacted with further options. After mailing your ballot, you can track it online to ensure that it was accepted and that your vote will count. Go to “Track your ballot” on the secretary of state’s website.
I’ve been involved as a judge for Minnesota’s elections for 20 years. We have a solid, secure system. Thanks to our expanded absentee ballot process, no one will have to risk their health to vote. Minnesota values democracy.