Voting is the one of the most powerful rights each of us has in this representative democracy. This year the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, future of the post office, funding for social security, right to healthcare, rights of all Americans to be safe and response to climate change are on the ballot.
Each of us must determine what we think of the above and many other issues. But if we do not vote, we do not have the right to complain about the final results. Our vote makes a difference for us, our families and for America!
I have written prior Community Voices articles on voter suppression and gerrymandering. Gerrymandering and voter suppression allow lawmakers to pick their voters, instead of voters electing the best lawmakers. The voter suppression and gerrymandering are especially relevant in years ending in “0” for statewide elections, as those elections determine the state representation which sets up voting districts for the next 10 years.
All state senators and state representatives in Minnesota are included in this election. Those office holders will be instrumental in determining legislative districts for the federal and state elections until 2030. Thus it is even more important to vote to elect the office holders you want in this election. To see further information on redistricting in Minnesota, go to www.sos.state.mn.us/election-administration-campaigns/election-administration/redistricting/.
Minnesota has excellent voting laws. Now, with the no-excuse absentee voting, voting ahead of election day is easy and safe. To see your rights concerning voting go to www.sos.state.mn.us/election-administration-campaigns/election-administration/election-laws/.
This is the official voting site for the Minnesota Secretary of State. But with some of the issues we have been hearing concerning voting in this election, it would behoove all of us to vote early. Especially if we vote by mail, we should double check to make sure our vote is set up to be counted in the election. To see our dates and times for voting in Scott County, go to www.scottcountymn.gov/677/Elections-Department.
If you have not yet registered to vote, you can start the process now, and then you can order an absentee ballot to mail in the ballot or vote in person at certain local offices. I have voted in person at a local office, with very few people in line, for many elections. Even with COVID-19, it should be safe and easy to vote early in person any time after Sept. 18. A Scott County election official indicated that in Savage we can vote in person prior to election day at the Savage City Hall.
If you are eligible to vote, vote even with the pandemic still in place — our country depends up it. If you are having issues in voting or getting your vote counted, you can contact Common Cause (commoncause.org), League of Women Voters (lwv.org), American Civil Liberties Union (https://www.aclu.org), Election Protection (866-OUR-VOTE) or Brennan Center for Justice (brennancenter.org). Going to the various websites will also educate you as to your voting rights.
So let’s do our civic duty and make a difference by casting our vote!