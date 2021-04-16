On the gate at the road of the family farm my father had crafted a sign from old wood that read “Consider the Lilies.” As a young adult who frequently visited the homestead, I assumed the sign’s intent was to inform all who drove through to not drive over the ditch lilies that anchored the gate.
It was years later, when I found an old horticultural book with the same title, that I realized my father’s sign was a tribute to Luke 12:27: "Consider the lilies, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these."
My interest in watching green things grow can most likely be attributed to my agrarian roots. Thinking back, dad’s sign, routed from an old piece of wood, was his reminder to anybody who would see it; to take time, pay attention and notice the beauty of the seasons, the plants and trees that are growing around us.
With the heat of the April sun warming the soil, coupled with timely cool rain showers, the discovery of the earth’s awakening from winter is mesmerizing for me. Shortly after snow melt these small plants called snow drops bloom and I begin to look with energy each day for the woods’ additional green treasures.
As a few days have already reached the 60s and 70s, plants are emerging a bit ahead of a normal Minnesota spring. The bloodroot have popped through the soil, showcasing a sweet white bloom as leaves unfurl. The tulip bulbs planted here and there are showing form and color, while the Virginia Bluebells are already leafed out, gaining energy, post emergence, ready for a late spring bloom.
For every treasure found, I also search for green and growing plants I could do without. Stinging nettles are emerging, and while some plant enthusiasts find them tasty to eat at this stage, I have no proof, nor have I ever seen anybody ever eat this plant. I’ve offered up the nettles in my suburban backyard to anybody who wants them, but, so far, no takers.
Buckthorn is another never-ending battle in the woods. The glossy buckthorn and common, or European, buckthorn species are both listed as restricted noxious weeds by Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. There is an abundance of buckthorn in our neighborhoods. The first step to control, is identification, then removal. Less noxious weeds will enhance our environment.
While spending time outdoors, it’s also important to consider invasive pests. Recent articles from University of Minnesota Extension suggest you need to be on the look-out for jumping worms. Yes, jumping worms are one of the latest invasive species to Minnesota. These not-so-nice creatures live in the top few inches of the soil and kill plants and strip the soil of valuable nutrients. The only control is prevention. If you are a gardener or hiker follow the recommendations of playcleango.org when amongst invasive species.
Today, the only sign I need to appreciate the beauty of spring is evidence of green and growing plants thriving in the landscape. Lest I forget my own roots, the “Consider the Lilies” sign did find a new home and serves as a welcome to my yard in Savage.