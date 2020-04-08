We are in the midst of an pandemic, but we cannot forget that our democracy is built on each citizen having the ability and the right to vote no matter what is happening in our great country.
I have been privileged to volunteer as a voter protection attorney during many election cycles. That was why I found the Wisconsin Legislature's recent decision to keep voting the same for Wisconsin’s April 7 primary in the midst of this pandemic so unreasonable.
Basically, the Legislature is forcing Wisconsin citizens to decide whether to vote and risk getting a deadly virus or not vote in the state's primary. It is also putting at risk the hundreds of people who have volunteered as election officials and the families of those officials and voters. What a way to depress voting rights and penalize election volunteers!
But think of the upcoming November election. Every American deserves to vote without worrying about this virus putting themselves or their families in danger. There are abundant ongoing examples of how to help citizens vote no matter what is happening. Recently, Minnesota took a big step in adding no-excuse absentee voting in more circumstances. This made it much easier to vote without having to stand in line on Election Day.
What are some ideas that go further to make certain everyone can always vote? A great example is Oregon. A 2018 article on NBC News article described how various states were worrying about whether older voting machines could be hacked. That just was not an issue in Oregon. Oregon uses paper ballots, which cannot be hacked. Minnesota also always uses paper ballots to prevent possible fraud caused by hacking.
Even in a pandemic, every registered voter in Oregon who wants to vote can vote without worrying about being exposed to the pandemic. In 1998, Oregon became the first state in the nation to conduct all statewide elections entirely by mail.
Three weeks before each election, all of Oregon's nearly 2.7 million registered voters are sent a ballot by the U.S. Postal Service. Then they mark and sign their ballots and send them in. Oregonians instituted vote-by-mail in a ballot measure that passed by more than 2-1, and since then opinion polls have consistently shown overwhelming public support for the system from all voters regardless of party.
Oregon’s system consistently produces some of the highest voter participation rates in the country. In 2016, around 80% of the state's registered voters voted, according to their secretary of state, several points above the nation. The Oregon way is also endorsed across party lines. Current Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, a Republican, and one of his predecessors, Democrat Phil Keisling, agree that it gets people to vote and is cheaper and more secure than machines and polling places.
Now other states, such as Washington and Colorado, have instituted mail in voting. The Washington voting was recently on display as various television news sites showed cars driving to and dropping primary ballots in ballot boxes even as Washington was fighting the pandemic.
Shouldn’t every U.S. citizen always have the right to vote safely, no matter what the issue, when there are proven and inexpensive ways to do so?