Have you heard of the companies which did not pay enough into their pension plans so their retirees later have to live on much less than they were promised? Imagine a 25% To 75% decrease in income when you are 75 or 85, which is what happened to the retirees of these companies. But also understand that Social Security, which is the bedrock income of many retirees has a funding issue and according to a CNBC article is projected to run out of reserves in 2034, resulting in retirees receiving 77% of their original promised social security.
Imagine a lowering of Social Security income by over 20% across the country at the same time. Not just retirees would be affected. There would almost certainly be less income for businesses because a massive amount of customers have less spending capacity, less money available for housing, especially senior housing and nursing homes, and more retirees going into poverty and requiring assistance to eat and live from the government or their families.
But the good news is that we as Americans do not have to be like the companies that abandoned their retirees. There are two ways to fix the funding problem — raise taxes or cut benefits — and there are many options within those two categories. According to CNBC, studies have shown that the vast majority of Americans of all ages, income levels, and political affiliations are opposed to Social Security benefit cuts. Plus, according to a Congressional Budget Office report of March 8, 2017, most forms of benefit cuts will not have much of an impact on the funding deficit all by themselves.
Tax increases, by contrast, are not just a more popular way to fix Social Security among the American public, but a few of the options that have been proposed have the potential to make a big impact on Social Security’s funding problem. In fact, by making just two tax changes, Social Security’s solvency could be secure for at least the next 65 years. Those changes are as follows:
No. 1: Tax all wage income. The first change involves the Social Security wage base — the ceiling above which annual earnings are exempt from the payroll tax. This is adjusted each year, and currently sits at $137,700. This means a person pays 6.2% into Social Security on all their earnings up to this amount — if you’re fortunate enough to have earnings above this threshold, they’re not taxed for the program at all.
No. 2: Gradually increase the payroll tax. The other change involves increasing the Social Security portion of the payroll tax. As it stands now, Americans pay 6.2% on all earned income (wages, salaries, and self-employment), up to a certain maximum each year. Employers match these contributions, so a total of 12.4% of salary is being contributed per worker. By increasing the Social Security payroll tax by 2 percentage points on both workers and companies over a 10-year period, we could increase Social Security funding by 0.6% of GDP. In other words, the current rate would increase to 6.4% in the first year, 6.6% in the second year, and so on, until the employee and employer rates had risen to 8.2% of taxable payroll.
According to a survey by the National Academy of Social Insurance, 77% of Americans feel that it is critical to preserve Social Security benefits for future generations, even if it means raising taxes. Among respondents, 81% agreed that they do not mind paying taxes into Social Security “because it provides security and stability to millions.” This includes majorities of every age group, income level, and political affiliation.
Please let your family and your elected officials know how you feel about protecting Social Security.