Last week I worked at an apartment building in a poorer section of town. The building was a two-story brick building with 37 apartments. While I was there, I saw all kinds of people moving in and out of the building. Many of them stopped on the front steps to share a cigarette, some walked around with cans of beer, most were dressed in thrift store clothes, several had inadequate winter gear for the cold.
I noticed one person who walked with a limp, I talked to one person who had no teeth. I saw residents walk to the local Aldi’s and come back with one gallon of milk and no other groceries. The building had no yard and no parking.
Also last week, a relative of mine ended up in the hospital due to seizures. He is a young man with little education. He worked full time at a minimum wage job until his seizures made him unreliable and they let him go. He lives with his mother who also works beneath the poverty line. The little family has never had enough resources and health care has been spotty over the years. They live in the bare minimum of acceptable housing because it is what they can afford. They often go without a vehicle due to a lack of repair funds.
It started me thinking about poverty in our country and what it would take to ensure that everyone had decent health care, adequate housing and the ability to earn a living. I know a lot of folks will take the two examples above and say well, those people just don’t work hard enough to make a go of it. Or, they made poor choices and that’s how they ended up where they are today.
There is that school of thought that if you are poor, you somehow deserve it because you have failed to succeed. And there is no doubt that hard work and drive can overcome many obstacles. But most of us needed a little help along the way.
Perhaps you were blessed with a good education, or perhaps your family has a business that put you to work when you needed a job. Perhaps you inherited a car from your grandparents or were given an interview suit and an interview by a friend of the family. Perhaps your mother provided childcare while you worked.
This type of help is a hallmark of middle-class America helping the next generation succeed. Others weren’t so lucky. Perhaps your father died leaving the family without an income. Or perhaps you had to work at a young age, so you never got that college education or trade apprenticeship.
Or maybe you are a new immigrant overcoming language barriers, or a single mother with no back-up childcare. Or perhaps you had a health condition that wasn’t addressed because your family didn’t have health insurance. Or perhaps your parents were denied a mortgage because they were not white.
These friends and relatives need the help of community to get on their feet and pull them out of poverty. Our community, in the form of our participatory democratic government can provide those helpful programs that allow all of us to thrive.
Back in the 1960s President Johnson had a vision of ending poverty in the United States. He called his vision, the Great Society. The programs he proposed targeted education, workforce training, healthcare, food security and voting and civil rights. President Johnson was able to pass programs like Medicare and Medicaid that provides health insurance for our elderly neighbors, our disabled neighbors, and our poor neighbors. He started education programs like Head Start and invested in public education. He worked with Congress on affordable housing and environmental protections. Many of Johnson’s initiatives made it into law and are still relevant today.
In 2022, we need our own Great Society vision. A vision that faces up to similar poverty issues like low wages, expensive education and lack of affordable housing. At the same time our small businesses are lacking skilled workers. We need to once again move toward the basics of ensuring a strong workforce through training and education. We need to help workers by increasing the minimum wage, subsidizing quality childcare, and extending the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit that was included in the American Rescue Plan last year.
The recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will help by bringing broadband to rural America, repairing roads and bridges, and updating public transportation. It will also make investments in clean water and strengthening our electric grid. With these improvements come opportunities for jobs and help for families and businesses.
But I ask the question, what will it take to ensure that all of our neighbors have decent housing and healthcare? What will it take to ensure that all of our neighbors have the opportunity for a good education or vocational training? What will it take to ensure that workers can earn a living wage?
It will take a shared vision of what our community could be, it will take courageous politicians to compromise on solutions for the public good. It will take your participation in our democracy, our community, and our government. The Great Society of 2022 is just around the corner.