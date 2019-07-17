According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, there are many advantages to electric vehicles, including lower fuel costs, lower maintenance costs, lower carbon dioxide emissions, more responsive acceleration and convenience of refueling (recharging) at home.
One issue preventing the sale of more electric cars right now is their initial cost, which will come down as more electric cars are manufactured. One area that helps with this initial cost of electric vehicles is the electric vehicle tax credit.
The tax credit, first established under the George W. Bush administration and updated under a 2009 law, offers up to $7,500 to lower consumers' tax bill and comes with a 200,000 cap on the number of vehicles sold by manufacturer; once that cap is reached, the credit is gradually phased out over the next 12 months, the U.S. Department of Energy says. Tesla has already reached the cap, and General Motors is about to exceed it.
Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle have introduced several bills addressing the credit. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) and Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vermont) along with other Democratic co-sponsors propose extending the tax credit through 2028 and eliminating the 200,000 vehicle cap. Meanwhile, a pair of Republicans, Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada and Rep. Diane Black of Tennessee, are sponsoring bills to lift the cap and extend the credit to 2022.
But any extension has come under fire by ardent EV opponents, particularly Koch Industries, the DeSmogBlog news blog reports. “We’re starting to see more attention given to this by Koch-funded groups,” said Don Anair, research and deputy director of the Clean Vehicles Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “EVs are starting to take a chunk of the market, and it’s becoming more of a threat to the oil industry.”
Any bills extending or eliminating the credit would first have to pass through the Senate Finance Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee. The billionaire Koch brothers, Koch Industries and their advocacy groups have contributed cash to Republicans on both committees. Recently, Sen. Tom Barasso, the third highest recipient of donations from Koch Industries, used various arguments put out by Koch Industries to advocate the killing of the credit, according to the Sierra Club.
A quote I will never forget is from the 6-year-old daughter of Alicia Gibson, a writer for the North Star Chapter of Sierra Club. This 6-year-old had just learned about climate change and the effects of petroleum-powered cars. She said to her mother, “Poison? Our car releases poison into the planet? Why are we driving?”
For our children and grandchildren, shouldn’t we promote vehicles that don’t poison the planet? Should we have an electric vehicle tax credit or other benefits for electric vehicles at our federal, state, county or city level?