Have you voted yet? Open voting is available right now in Minnesota and it is easy to vote safely.
If you have not voted, put it on your calendar to vote right now, and vote within the next few weeks, or send in your absentee ballot as soon as possible. Then put it on your calendar to be sure your vote is set up to be counted. With this being a year ending in “0,” local elections are even more important, as the state legislators will draw district boundaries for the next 10 years.
If you do not think your vote will make a difference, think again. I talked with a Minnesota state representative a few years ago who lost by about 20 votes. His supporters, even ones who had yard signs in their yard supporting him, thought his re-election was a forgone conclusion. Because so many of his supporters did not vote, he lost the election by those few votes.
In a Dec. 21, 2017 article in USA Today, drawing out of a jar, because the vote was tied, decided a race which determined whether Democrats or Republicans controlled the Virginia State House. Ties are quite rare, but the article discussed how other tie votes have been determined in various other elections. What if your vote is the one that prevents a flip of the coin deciding who is elected?
My wife, Deb, and I received our ballots from Scott County (thanks, Scott County) and have cast our ballots in the general election already. We dropped our ballots at the Savage City Hall and received our “I Voted” stickers. The process was quick, easy and safe, even with COVID!
To see information on voting in Scott County, go to www.scottcountymn.gov/677/Elections-Department.
The City of Savage also has an excellent website on where to vote and how to vote: www.cityofsavage.com/government/elections. You can even track your ballot right from the City of Savage website.
If you need to register to vote because you are eligible to vote but are not registered, see your rights concerning registering to vote at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote.
This is the official voting site for the Minnesota Secretary of State. You need to pre-register 21 days before the election, which means the pre-registration deadline for the upcoming general election is Oct. 13. So if you are going to pre-register, do it now. You can pre-register either online or by mail.
You can also register at the voting location on election day, with the proper information or proper person to vouch for you.
If you are having issues in voting or for some reason your vote is not being accepted you have many options for assistance. You can contact Common Cause (commoncause.org), League of Women Voters (lwv.org), American Civil Liberties Union (https://www.aclu.org), Election Protection (telephone-866-OUR-VOTE), Brennan Center for Justice (brennancenter.org).
But vote, and if needed, register to vote, so you help decide who is going to represent you.