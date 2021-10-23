Recently, we decided to remodel our bathroom. Our cheap, plastic shower stall was yellowing and cracking, while our bathtub looked like it was never used because, well, it was hardly ever used. That tub was a waste of space, so it was time to redesign a bathroom that worked for aging adults with creaky knees.
Sure, I asked friends about the wisdom of eliminating a bathtub, but I also asked a real estate agent to see if I was destroying my resale value. I then googled sources for shower designs to get a fairly good idea of what I wanted, but ultimately, I relied on the advice of professionals. We were willing to do some of the work ourselves, but we knew our limitations.
The tile guy suggested some changes for safety. The licensed plumber had no trouble relocating our toilet, but suggested that, due to Minnesota winters, we should keep the shower plumbing on the inside wall. That made sense.
Now, we have a beautiful, functional bathroom that passed building inspections because we listened to the experts who knew what they were doing.
I didn’t ask for advice from the plumber about my arthritic knees other than to explain why I wanted an extra tall toilet. He is a plumber, not an orthopedist.
During all this, I went to see my family physician for my annual physical. He ran some tests, but referred me to an orthopedic surgeon for my knees because he was not a specialist in that area. As part of the physical, he read over my chart and was pleased that I already had two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, as well as my booster.My doctor told me he was frustrated by vaccine hesitancy. His patients come to him with complex medical conditions seeking his advice and treatment suggestions precisely because he spent years studying medicine, and has years of experience. However, when he suggested to some that they should get the COVID vaccine, they refused to listen. They’d rather trust stories they heard on the internet, from friends, or on FOX news.
He seemed baffled. He wouldn’t recommend vaccination unless he felt it was in his patients’ best interests, yet some refuse to believe him.
Why is it that people will accept some internet influencer who says her cousin’s friend’s brother-in-law in Trinidad had a bad reaction to the shot so they won’t get it? Their doctor would be able to explain what is true and what is not.
Remember the reports that the vaccine made people magnetic? I have yet to see anyone running around with spoons stuck to their arms. Seriously, why would I trust some rap star’s anecdotal fourth-hand story rather than a medical professional’s recommendation?
The same people who are saying that this vaccine is still experimental, or that it was developed too fast, or that they don’t know what is in it, are willing to bet their lives on unproven drugs like hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin. Do they know what is in those medications? Certainly, that horse de-wormer has occasionally been prescribed to humans — humans who have parasitic worms.
Billions of individuals have now been vaccinated for COVID-19 with miniscule side effects. The efficacy of the drug is undisputed — it saves lives. Yet a significant number of people are unwilling to get vaccinated and are even suing their employers over vaccination mandates.
Some, getting nowhere with political arguments, are now trying to use phony religious exemptions. The Star Tribune recently reported that the Holy Trinity Church in South St. Paul will give you paperwork for a religious exemption even if you’re not Catholic, and even though the Pope has said that getting vaccinated is ‘a simple and profound way of promoting the common good.”
To me, if you want to take a political stand on vaccination, don’t hide behind religion for legal protection. And please don’t demand to work in a field where you could be exposing others to disease unnecessarily.
When did we quit listening to the experts? Some very smart people have spent their entire careers studying history, economics, engineering, medicine, immunology and climate science, etc. But these days, some people think we should ignore them and listen to a rap star, or a political commentator, or just an anonymous person on Twitter.
Me? I’ll rely on the advice of a licensed contractor for my remodeling, the advice of the University Extension Office for gardening information, the advice of a lawyer for my legal issues, and the advice of qualified medical experts for my health. Sometimes I may get a second opinion and verify their advice with other trusted, research-based sources. But I won’t rely on some story spread on the internet about some guy who told someone about his second cousin’s wife’s brother who has proof that the earth is flat.
As Abraham Lincoln said, “Not everything you see on the internet is true.”