How’s your personal economy going? Are you employed? Do you have more money in the bank than last year at this time? Have you started your holiday shopping? If you answered yes to these questions, you are part of the economic recovery that we are seeing across the country. And it’s no accident. Our government took direct steps over the last few years to ensure our economic health and growth. Making sure that the economy works for all of us is part of their job as legislators and administrators. Let’s take a look at a few of the indicators.
According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment rose by an impressive 531,000 in October, and the unemployment rate edged downward to 4.6%. Job growth was widespread, with notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, in professional and business services, in manufacturing and in transportation and warehousing. This is a fantastic statistic with the unemployment rate closing in on the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5% in February 2020.
The fact that people are back to work has been positive for the country and for our personal economies. Much of this job growth has been driven by the widespread distribution of the COVID 19 vaccine. With 92% of seniors, 75% of all adults, and 64% of everyone over the age of 5 fully vaccinated in Minnesota, we have felt safe enough to return to work and schools. Much credit can be given to our federal government for funding the development of the vaccine and to both federal and state governments for organizing and funding the distribution of the vaccine. A healthy economy requires a healthy workforce, and we are on the road to meeting that goal.
How about that money in the bank? According to research published by JP Morgan Chase and Company, checking accounts were 50% higher at the end of July 2021 as compared to 2019, before the pandemic. And according to the Federal Reserve, the bottom 50% of the population now has more than $3 trillion in household wealth — up 32% just in the first half of this year, and up 55% from before the pandemic.
Again, this is excellent news. Much of the increase in wealth, particularly at the bottom end of the economy can be attributed to the government stimulus checks that were sent out as part of the CARES Act in 2020 and the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. The child tax credit that was part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan has also played a role in increasing household income. Our government passed both of those laws to provide relief in a time of crisis and the benefits are still being seen today.
With more money in consumer pockets and more people employed, the economy has benefited from increased retail sales. August retail sales as calculated by National Retail Federation (excluding automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants to focus on core retail) rose sharply, up 2.3% month-over-month and 12% year-over- year. That brought the first eight months of the year to a 15% year-over-year gain and is on track to meet NRF’s forecast of between 10.5-13.5% growth in retail sales for the full year.
Since consumer spending accounts for almost two-thirds of gross domestic product, it is a major driver of the U.S. economy. Consumers are king and they are spending, which is more economic good news.
Now you also may have noticed that there has been a rise in inflation this year and that our supply chains are not yet keeping up with the pent-up demand for goods. Again, our government has a role to play. President Biden’s administration has increased federal help to unjam ports and they have tapped into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help meet the increased demand for fuel. While these measures take time, they are having an effect.
Another boost to our economy, both short- and long-term, will occur due to the passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden last month. This bill will provide good paying jobs for our workforce and will also provide a much-needed upgrade to Minnesota roads, bridges, public transportation and airports.
There are funds in the law for expanding broadband access to underserved parts of the state and for ensuring safe drinking water to Minnesota communities. All told, Minnesota is expected to receive an estimated $6.8 billion of the $1.2 trillion allocated by Congress. This investment in public goods and services is one of the economic functions of government and our government has stepped up to the plate to make it happen.
According to the Council of Economic Education, one of the economic functions of government is to provide goods and services that the private sector can’t provide on their own, like what was done in the Infrastructure and Investment and Jobs Act. A second economic function of government is to use budgets and/or the money supply to promote economic growth, control inflation and reduce unemployment as was done with the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
Take a look at your personal economy and how you may have been helped by the work our government did to develop and distribute vaccines and support you financially during a public health crisis. Think about how much better the future will be with our infrastructure investments made throughout the state. When government works, it really works.