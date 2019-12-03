It’s that time of year again — the health insurance renewal season.
As a small business owner, I provide health insurance to my employees and their families. Every November we search for a more affordable plan. Over the 30-plus years I have been in business, our insurance costs have risen, and our benefits have decreased.
We started with a plan that covered everything for our employees, from wellness visits to prescription drug coverage to hospital stays. Our employees could pick their care providers, and they had minimal co-pays and deductibles. Things have changed. You’ve heard the complaints from all sectors. What I want to know is what are we going to do about it.
At my company, we have had to make sacrifices to keep any type of health insurance at all. Premiums for health insurance have risen steadily for us every year, and as a small company, we haven’t been able to absorb all of those costs.
We did see a slight reprieve after the Affordable Care Act was passed, I think because everyone was required to have health insurance at that time and costs were spread over a wider group of people. But those benefits seemed to have dried up in recent years.
We are now offering a high-deductible plan that has employees paying out of pocket the first $3,500 of health care costs annually for an individual and $7,000 for a family. Most of our employees never reach this deductible. Unless there is an accident, a pregnancy or a catastrophic illness, our employees pay out of pocket for all their health care needs, and the company pays premiums for insurance the employees never use.
On top of that, the costs still rise every year. This year our costs are going up 20%, and our deductible is going up as well. We are basically maintaining the same crappy coverage we had last year but paying 20% more for it. And yes, we shopped around. We got quotes from several brokers and insurance companies.
We could reduce the increase in our costs by limiting access to providers or by raising our deductibles yet again. Since we are a small company, I know we have employees with trusted providers who wouldn’t be accepted if we changed the plan. We also have the added complication of employees in a couple different states, so we don’t want to penalize our employees just because they don’t live and work in Minnesota.
We decided we had to keep a basic safety net and allow employees to maintain their provider relationships. I don’t want anyone who works for me to go bankrupt because of a health care disaster. We are biting the bullet, so to speak, and signing up for the 20% increase.
I am so frustrated with this system. If we didn’t provide coverage for our employees at all, they would be forced to purchase on the open market, where the premiums are higher and the coverage is worse. In the richest country in the world, you wouldn’t think that individuals and businesses would be priced out of the health insurance market, but that is exactly what is happening.
I’ve been watching the political debates on this issue with much interest. There seems to be some support for universal coverage, whether it’s a government option or a Medicare-for-all plan. Honestly, I don’t care, pick one. Either would be better than what we have now.
I think we as a society must be willing to cover the costs of health care for our citizens. Right now, we are only covering some of the costs. If everyone were covered, the costs would be spread over a larger group of people. The way I understand it, some taxes may increase, but we would also personally see savings in that there would be no premiums or co-pays. And I know we would all benefit from a healthier society.
I also think we need to subsidize medical schools, nursing schools and pharmacist training as well. A doctor shouldn’t have to incur $300,000 in student loan debt to get a degree. How can we expect health care providers to work in rural communities and in the field of general practice if they can’t make enough money to pay off their student loans? Medical training is essential to a healthy society, and we must change the way this system is funded. But maybe that’s a discussion for another day.
Here’s another benefit to more affordable health care. Older employees may decide to retire early or switch to a less lucrative second career that both benefits society and gives younger workers a chance to shine. I know of several older workers who would retire, switch to a career like teaching or spend their time mentoring the next generation of workers or even focusing on volunteer work that benefits us all.
I recently turned 58 and won't be eligible for Medicare coverage until 65. My premiums for the aforementioned crappy insurance are over $800 per month; same for my husband. Really? At a time in our lives when we are looking to downsize, could possibly live on less income and have a desire to give back to our community, we don’t consider it, because we can’t afford to pay those kinds of premiums on our own.
2020 is an election year. Every seat in the Minnesota House and Senate is up for re-election. Precinct caucuses are on Feb. 25. That is the start of the endorsing process where candidates will be vetted by their respective parties. This is also the first year that Minnesota will have a presidential primary on March 3.
I urge you to take a look at your own health insurance situation and see if you are happy with it. Do you get the coverage you need? Are you paying a reasonable premium? Are your deductibles affordable? Have you ever made the choice not to get care because it cost too much?
If you are not satisfied, ask your legislators and candidates for their position on this issue. If the federal government won’t make changes, can we in Minnesota do better? Government will do the will of the people if the people make their will known.
I want a better option. These insurance premiums are killing small businesses and individuals. There must be a better way. Get involved. Vote 2020.