I moved to Beijing in 1996 with my family for a 4.5 year work assignment. Since China has lately been in the news, I thought I’d share some observations and perspectives from that experience.
I found people in China to be very pragmatic, with focus on long-term planning and outcome. Chinese leader Deng XiaoPing once said, “It doesn’t matter if a cat is black or white, so long as it catches mice.”
Our employees adopted Western first names to ease office communication with us. It was also common to run into someone on the street who wanted to practice English with me. My friend Zhou proudly showed me the first luxury item he purchased — a desktop computer so he could listen to classical music and his 5-year old daughter could learn English.
In 1996, China was just gathering speed on their growth journey. A typical family consisted of parents, one child and grandparents living in a 500-700 square-foot apartment. People wore mostly dark-colored clothing and relied on bicycles for transportation. Farmers lined the streets selling produce from flat-top tricycles using hand-held scales and abacuses.
The pace of change between January 1996 and June 2000 was absolutely astounding! The tricycle-cart vegetable sellers moved to enclosed shopping stalls and swapped abacuses for calculators. Next, small shopping markets popped up, with groceries packaged in plastic bags. By 1998, we had warehouse-type markets where everything was packaged and labeled, and check-out counters used bar codes and credit cards.
Compensation for our engineers was much higher than their friends in state-owned companies. That extra cash showed itself in market consumption of fashion, entertainment and household appliances. China was in the midst of a building boom. Work on the 4th Ring Road around Beijing went 24/7 to construct 40.6 miles and 147 bridges.
Similarly, the Chinese government started work on the world’s largest power station, Three Gorges Dam, for power generation and flood control. The dam raised the water level by 361 feet and flooded 244 square miles. This required the relocation of 1.3 million residents from 13 cities, 140 towns and 1,350 villages. I cannot even comprehend how a project of this size and scope could be done in a democratic country.
The key primacy in China is the total and absolute authority of the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP decides 5-year plans through a People’s Congress. And because it is the same party which shapes and executes the overall strategy, they do not face the changes and reversals of strategies seen in our government.
Their system is indeed void of many freedoms which are enjoyed in Western democracies, but most of the Chinese people I know readily welcome and enjoy the progress they have made over the last 40 years. They can now own a business, a house, a car and even a second home. They have pride in their history, culture and achievements.
On July 1, the CCP celebrated its 100th year. They see their success as vindication of the humiliation they had suffered under foreign occupation. The standard of living of their citizens has improved dramatically. GDP increased from $348 billion to $14.3 trillion over the last 30 years. Nationalistic feelings are high. The older generation who suffered through the Cultural Revolution is now being replaced by Gen-Z and Millennials who have seen only prosperity in their lifetimes.
This is a new China, and they see it as their destiny to take center stage in the world theater. China leveraged its low labor costs for export growth. There are claims of unfair trade practices and trade deficit. I believe that we have to be honest to ourselves on this. I see this as an issue of how we manage trade with China. We Americans were also a participant in this outcome. Lower-priced Chinese goods allowed us to improve our collective standard of living. While we paid $300 (instead of $1,500) for a 25-inch LED TV, this act in turn moved jobs to China and allowed their progress. This didn’t happen behind anyone’s back. We all participated in the process and enjoyed fruits of the outcome.
Democracy is messy; however, democratic values are very dear to me, and I am proud of living in a democratic country. But it is not lost on me that every country, no matter what political doctrine they follow, ultimately acts in their self-interest. As long as we understand that, and are fully aware of what we give up to get something in return, our actions ultimately come down to choices as a nation.
When I left China in 2000, I felt good that we were able to meet the business goals of the company by establishing a manufacturing presence in China. In 2013, I went back to China with my wife for an office visit. At a dinner party, an engineer came to our table with his wife and son. He wanted his family to meet me, because in his words, the job that I offered him many years back completely changed his life and allowed him to give his son better opportunities. Another engineer told me her daughter was now studying at University of Chicago, while another employee’s son was studying at Penn.
That night I was very humbled to realize how much our time in China impacted and enabled so many other lives.