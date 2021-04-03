Abraham Lincoln’s famous words from the Gettysburg Address seem particularly apt these days, “...that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
The famous statement was made to commemorate the lives lost in the fight for democracy during the Civil War. It’s a phrase that most citizens can recite because it captures the essence of American democracy, the idea that we as a people have a right to govern ourselves.
In the U.S. we do this through a representative democracy. We vote for our leaders and they implement the policies by which we are governed. If we don’t like the policies that are implemented, we vote those leaders out of office and vote for someone else. That is the way it works. The voting public has the power to establish the rules by which we will live. We don’t always agree on every rule and sometimes mistakes are made, but corrections are possible as circumstances change and national problems arise to be tackled.
Looking at the problems we are facing today it appears that our ideal may have slipped a bit. In some instances, it seems that our government works better for some people than others. The current pandemic has thrown those contrasts into sharp relief. Elderly people, the economically disadvantaged, people of color and Indigenous people have bore the brunt of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths in our country.
Service workers in the leisure and travel industries have lost jobs, run through their savings and retirement accounts to survive the pandemic while professionals who can work from home have seen their savings increase and their retirement funds thrive. These inequities in our system seem to suggest that we currently have a government of some of the people, by some of the people, and for some of the people.
It is no surprise that the citizens who have suffered the most during this pandemic are exactly those citizens who vote in fewer numbers — nursing home residents, people of color, poor people. The barriers to voting for these groups can be high. It’s hard to get your voices heard if you can’t participate in the process. The trick is to ensure that everyone gets the opportunity to participate. And by participate, I mean vote. This is government by the people.
In the U.S. any citizen over the age of 18 has the right to vote, yet voter turnout is often only about 60% of eligible voters. That leaves a whopping 40% who don’t make it to the polls. Some don’t go because of barriers to voting, like too few polling places in their neighborhoods, no transportation, or no time off from work to vote. Some don’t vote because they don’t believe the representative democracy works for them, they don’t think their vote makes a difference.
A higher percentage of eligible voters voted in the 2020 election (66.3%) than in any election since 1908. This was largely due to expanded access to voting through mail-in voting options that were put in place due to the pandemic. The higher numbers of people willing to engage in the governing process may also have been a result of the increased suffering during the pandemic.
This election, with higher voter turnout, has demonstrated that voting does make a difference and does affect policy outcomes. It is because of the election results nationally that the American Rescue Plan was passed. The American Rescue Plan will provide help to individuals and stimulate the economy. And the government is now working on a much-needed infrastructure bill that will provide jobs and fix our aging infrastructure. This is what government for the people can do.
Minnesota can be proud of the nearly 80% participation rate of eligible voters in our state in 2020. Our rules allowing same-day voter registration and no-fault absentee voting have helped make that possible. Minnesota can also be proud of its election security. The use of paper ballots ensures that there is an auditable election result with the possibility of recounts in close races. Minnesota doesn’t use “electronic voting.” Paper ballots are the foundation of secure elections. However, this is not true of all states.
The legislation passed by the House last month seeks to make some of these changes nationwide. HR1, the For The People Act, would ensure these options for all voters. The bill mandates a same-day voter registration option, requires that states offer early voting options for at least two weeks prior to the election and requires that all states use paper ballots and save them for recounts and audits.
If the For The People Act becomes law, it is likely that the record high voter turnout we saw in the 2020 election across the country will occur more regularly. Making it easier to vote, while still maintaining the security of paper ballots, ensures that our government remains by the people. Call our senators and urge them to support the For The People Act.
Will HR1, the For The People Act, become law? If not, the next election may not be of all the people.