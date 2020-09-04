In youth I wrote fictional stories bound by staples and complete with Crayola masterpieces. As a teen I filled notebooks with daily thoughts and scribbled poems and in college I completed dozens of papers, but most of my writing has been in newsprint.
I’m from Gaylord, Michigan, but for the last six years I’ve called Michigan’s Upper Peninsula home. I moved to Marquette in 2014 to attend Northern Michigan University.
I had an interest in majoring in psychology, education, cosmetology and countless other fields, but was inspired to pursue journalism by a professor who told stories of his days as a daily reporter where he covered the flight path of birds, notable figures and everything in-between. You get to learn a little bit about a variety of topics, he said, and I saw it as a way to write and explore all my interests.
Soon after I declared English as my major and journalism as my minor and filled out an application for my university newspaper. I became the features editor of The North Wind and in my second year managing editor. I went on to work as the city notes editor at a local monthly magazine, rewriting press releases and typing up long-form feature articles. After graduation I moved into my most recent position as the county reporter for a daily newspaper, The Mining Journal, where I worked for the last two years.
In my few years as a reporter I’ve covered protests, the happenings of local law enforcement, new businesses setting up shop and told the stories of incredible individuals — often with a camera in tow. And I can’t wait to do that for Prior Lake.
National news stories on foreign affairs and presidential races are important to be aware of, however, I believe journalism at the local level is equally as important as it fosters a sense of community, gives citizens a voice and gets them involved in what’s happening around them.
In just over a month at the Prior Lake American I’ve attended city council and school board meetings, talked with local business owners about the effects of COVID-19 and met two 100-year-olds. I’m accustomed to the cold and snow, have enjoyed tater tot hotdish (we call those casseroles in Michigan) and have seen the Spoonbridge and Cherry, but I’m still learning about Prior Lake and the surrounding area.
When I’m not on assignment, you might find me searching for the best swimming spot — I’ve lived within walking distance of a lake my entire life — binge-watching The Office for the sixth time and counting or curled up with my shadow — my 130-pound Great Dane, Huckleberry (his chin is resting on my laptop as I write this). I’m an avid coffee drinker and a collector of house plants.
If you have a story idea, whether it be a fun fact, upcoming event or a topic you think needs to be explored, email me at tcarey@swpub.com. I look forward to hearing from you and sharing the stories and facts of your community.