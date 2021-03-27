When people tell me what they believe about themselves or circumstances in their life, I never doubt them. I have learned that whatever they believe is the absolute truth to them, knowing that if they think they can do something, they do. Unfortunately, the opposite is also true. If you do not believe you can change or do something, it will be very difficult, if not impossible, to achieve it.
Our experiences and life events have taught all of us who we are. From early on in life our mind works hard to make meaning of all our experiences through thoughts and beliefs which then influences what we think about ourselves and others. Those thoughts and beliefs inform our actions, so in essence, we are living out how we feel about ourselves and others.
In school I was never good in math and always struggled to get it right. My grades were barely passing, and although the teachers were usually nice, I could see their frustration. The harder I tried, the further behind I got. Because school in general was difficult for me, I assumed I was stupid. I carried this belief into adulthood, knowing learning would always be hard.
One day I was challenged by a friend who asked, “Why do you believe everything you think?” I was taken back by that comment, but it is true. We carry the negative thoughts and beliefs from all areas of our life, and we treat them as though they are our truth. I came to believe that I was stupid when I was a child, but now all these years later I can change that belief into a more empowered story that will benefit me. In fact, I owe to myself and the world to do that, and so do you.
If we are to make changes in our negative thoughts and mistaken beliefs, we must learn to relate differently to the events that informed us so many years ago. Understanding that as adults, we can look back at those events with a different perspective. We can now choose to think in a more positive light about those circumstances. Doing that will allow you more freedom to look at the things that have held you hostage — and begin to make a change to a more empowered way of being.
As we begin to emerge from the pandemic and all it brought with it, positive and negative, this is a good time to reflect on what we are thinking and ask ourselves if we are moving in the direction we desire.
“From my own experience, I want to say that you should follow your heart, and the mind will follow you. Believe in yourself, and you will create miracles.” –Kailash Satyarthi