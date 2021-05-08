A wise business mentor once taught me that what you do every day is more important than what you do once in a while. I have found that this advice is the most important and valuable piece of information I have received to making lasting change.
This feels especially relevant now as the pandemic begins to ease up and we can begin to resume life as we knew it. Over the last month, I have had many conversations with people about how to do that and I am finding that many are not so quick to return to business as usual. Many do not want to go back to doing the same things they did before. In our conversations I am told repeatedly how when they stopped doing certain things, they realized how exhausting and sometimes unhealthy that behavior had been. With that realization came the understanding that if they wanted to live a more authentic and meaningful life, a change would have to be made.
The name of this column is Living Life Fully, and I believe we are all trying to be the absolute best version of ourselves. We all want to do our best and be our best; however, it does not come without work on our part. It gets me thinking about what it takes to be a master of our own life. What would it mean to be kinder and gentler with ourselves so that we can find peace and joy within the lives we already have?
The answer to that question is that it takes paying attention every day to the life we are living with a focus on the change we want to make. For example, if the intention is to exercise more it is helpful to have a path and a plan to get there. Once we have a plan, we need to follow it consistently if we intend to reach the goal we have set out for ourselves. If we only do it when we feel like it, it is much harder to have faith that our goal can be reached.
I love challenges, so a few years ago I challenged myself to get more exercise by riding my bike every day in April. Clearly, on the first day of April when I decided this, it was a sunny and warm day. If you live in Minnesota, you know that April weather can include cold wind, sleet, rain and, yes, even snow. I had forgotten that I would have to ride in all those wintry conditions, but I did it. What I learned is that I could trust myself to carry out what I said I could do no matter what obstacle was in my way. It also taught me that I have great power to change my circumstances if I so choose.
Change is never easy and is dependent on our willingness to do the work it takes to do something differently. We might not even be sure that we have the energy to do it so it is important to start small so it is easy to maintain and each time you do it, you build your own confidence that yes, you can make this change.
When we decide to do something different and we commit to doing it consistently, we will run into obstacles, just like I did during my bike challenge. However, with each obstacle you overcome you gain confidence and trust that you can and will meet your goal.
With each day that passes we are getting closer to resuming life. My question to you is: What do you want to continue going forward? What do you no longer want to do?
Change takes far less work than you might imagine but it does require that you stop, pause and reflect on where you want to go, what you want in your life and then take a step in that direction that you can do consistently.
It is never too late to start or begin again to get the kind of life that will make you happy and at peace with yourself and others. If your dream is to move forward, ask yourself: What is that one small step that you can take forward?
Defining what we want in life and moving toward that goal is a lifelong journey. I wish you peace as you decide what your life going forward will look like.