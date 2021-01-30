If you did not know who Amanda Gorman was, you certainly knew who she was after she recited the poem she had written for the inauguration this past week. I did not know anything about her or what a poet laureate was until I researched it.
I found out the National Youth Poet Laureate is a title held in the United States by a young person who demonstrates skill in the arts, particularly poetry and/or spoken word, is a strong leader, is committed to social justice, and is active in civic discourse and advocacy. As I listened to her recite “The Hill we Climb,” like many Americans, I was greatly moved by her wisdom and inspired by her words.
Decades earlier, Louise Bogan (1897-1970) America’s first woman poet laureate wrote these words, “In a time lacking in truth and certainty and filled with anguish and despair, no woman should be shamefaced in attempting to give back to the world, through her work, a portion of its lost heart.
Each of these poets remind us that we each have something to give to the greater good that is uniquely our own. However, in the chaos of living, what is ours to give often gets overlooked. We forget just how wise, capable, and competent we are and that we can make a change in our own lives and the world around us.
It is not always easy as we might find ourselves in a chapter of our lives we did not write, perhaps we never envisioned being in the circumstance we are, or having our life unfold the way it has. That does not mean the light, the hope for things to get better is gone, it is just momentarily not readily visible. However, we know it is there because we have seen it and have the experience of what it feels like.
In the last part of Ms. Gorman’s poem, she said, “For there is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it if only we’re brave enough to be it.” She is right, it takes courage to look beyond ourselves, beyond what we think to embrace a truth that is bigger than the one we can imagine. It is up to each of us and I believe a calling to broaden our view of ourselves and the world by challenging ourselves to ask the bigger questions that take us out of our comfort zones.
What is one step I could take to move forward? Am I willing to speak out on behalf of something I believe in? There is always more than one right answer. What other answers might there be? How can I see this from someone else’s perspective? How can I be more understanding, compassionate, kind, and non-judgmental?
Our minds will only give us what we already know unless we are willing to break free from our normal thoughts and ask ourselves questions that challenge us to think differently. The answer to the questions, is the light that will require us to go beyond where we have been before. It will require that we stand up for what we believe is important, right, and just. It requires that we step out of what is familiar and into a territory that we might know: all to give back to ourselves, our friends, and family a portion of the heart we have lost.