Eleanor Roosevelt made this bold statement years ago and it could not be truer than it is today. “You gain strength, courage, and confidence by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along.”
I do not have to tell you that we are living in an uncertain time and we are all experiencing the stress of the pandemic. At every turn, there is something new we must learn to navigate.
Have you ever wished that everything in life were just smooth and easy? How silly that question is. Of course you have, and so have I! What is your response when you hit a rough spot? Perhaps it is our current life circumstance or a relationship that you are struggling with.
When things in life get difficult, many people become fearful, believing all their worst fears will become a reality, which is not helpful. All this fear leads to confusion, which makes it difficult to discern between what is true and what is not. It alters our perspective, and as a result we say and do things that are out of alignment with our deepest intentions. It takes us away from our best self. I’m just wondering, are any of you feeling like this?
Years ago, I learned this acronym for fear: False Evidence Appearing Real. Often our fear feels bigger than life itself, but it is not the only thing that clouds our perspective. We all have experiences and beliefs that tell us who we are or are not, and who we should be to fit in with the world around us. At times like this, we feel that we do not have choices other than to continue on as we always have. We can transform ourselves when we change from something that is limiting into something that is empowering, creating a new set of possibilities. To do this, it requires we must move past the same old thinking and embrace a larger and higher perspective. I believe that is the exact purpose when life circumstances get difficult — to move past obstacles and into possibility.
In our society, it is often easier to try to hide from things when they get hard, rather than trying to figure them out. It takes courage, but when we stay with something rather than moving away from it, we find it provides us with an opportunity to look deep inside to our place of greatest knowing. In this place we can hear more than the words that are spoken, and see more than what appears before us. It is this place of wisdom that holds the most transforming power of all, and that is where we find unconditional love. It is the love we have for ourselves when we fall back rather than stepping up, it is the love that we extend to our family and friends when they are not seeing all of whom they are.
From this place of love, we hold each other in our humanness when we don’t live up to what we are capable of, and when we miss the mark falling out of integrity with who and how we want to be. This happens to all of us at different times, but when it does, it allows us to forgive ourselves and let the light shine on the goodness we all have.
This is spirit at work and a powerful place of healing and transformation. Each day, make a promise to extend unconditional love to yourself and those around you, allowing the mystery and power of love to guide and heal you.