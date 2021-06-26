How confident are you feeling? Before the pandemic, the answer to this question might have been different than it is today. Our lives are getting back to normal, but many people are realizing they do not want the same life as they had before. Perhaps saying no to obligations was difficult, maybe you realized that your relationships were unhealthy or that you had some issues of the past that you needed to resolve.
Whatever it is, it is both scary and empowering to decide that you want to create something new for yourself.
The real question is not in your ability to do so but in your level of confidence to do it. It is worth asking yourself, how confident are you feeling about making the change you want in any area of your life?
I wish I could wave a magic wand and all the confidence you need would be at your fingertips. As we know, it does not work that way; it is built in small steps every day.
It might surprise you to know that I also have struggled with the feeling that I was not enough. The feeling of not being capable of doing the things of dreamt of, left me feeling powerless. We live in what I call the “not enough” world. We feel we are not smart enough, good enough or capable enough to get what we desire. Many people feel this way and it undermines our level of confidence, but it can be changed.
You might be wondering how you can boost your confidence. First, we must recognize that the thoughts and actions we have about ourselves are a habit. I know it may sound simple, but we have trained our minds to think negatively about ourselves, what we are capable of and even the world that exists outside of ourselves.
This bad habit is our default mode that keeps us stuck in the same place and we go round and round unable to get off the merry-go-round of negative thinking. One of my favorite sayings is, don’t believe everything you think. The idea is that when we can recognize that what we are thinking is negative, we then can change it into something positive that makes the goal more achievable.
When we can reframe the negative into positive, it changes our perspective. We can now choose to think about ourselves in a more positive light which gives us the freedom to look at the things that have held us hostage, and begin to make a change to a more empowered way of being.
Secondly, start small. Identify something you want to change and make a small, achievable goal. I always suggest people do this because it is important to set yourself up for success. As each small goal is achieved you will gain confidence that you can also reach another goal. That is how it works, building one success upon another, one step at a time.
And lastly, identify a time in your past that added to your confidence. What did you learn about yourself from this experience? What can you use that will help you now?
Remember that you are more resilient and capable than you give yourself credit for. There is one thing I know for sure and that is that you can make any change that you want. My hope for you is that you believe this with your whole heart. Don’t wait a minute longer to get what you desire.