There is nothing I like more than exercising in the outdoor pool at my local health club. It is usually early morning; the breeze is still a little chilly and the sun has not yet come over the building to bathe the pool in warmth.
The same group is usually at the pool each day and the question is always the same: How is the water? It’s not bad once you get used to it. So, I tense up my muscles as I inch myself into the water, making funny faces as I do, only to find out that it is not too bad — in fact, it is really nice.
As I reflect on the conversation at the pool each morning, I realize that this is a common approach to doing something new, changing our perspective about something, or making changes in our life. There is comfort in what we know, so to get our feet wet by trying something new or changing how we live our life produces anxiety. We have somehow made change bad.
You have heard that there is comfort in keeping things the same, so why not just leave it at that? There is nothing wrong with keeping things the same if that works for you. But if you are feeling discomfort in your life, if you are looking beyond that discomfort to find a better way, below are a few ideas to help you.
Begin to think about the benefits of making the change you want to make. Would it strengthen a relationship? Maybe it would enhance your own well-being or give you more peace.
Begin to envision what it would look like and feel like to make the change you desire. Understand that the beginning is the hardest. Just like getting in the pool each morning, it is chilly at first, but soon you get used to it. It is the same with doing something differently — it feels a little awkward until you get used to it. It is like a muscle you haven’t used in a while; it just needs a little practice to strengthen it. The way we have learned to respond to making the changes we desire is a learned behavior. So just because we may have learned it was hard, it does not mean we can’t choose to think about it in a new way.
Create a mind-set that will empower you. That means being kind and gentle with yourself as you begin to take steps to get what you want. Understand that it is natural to make a mistake and that is okay, learn from it and move on. Keeping things as they are is comfortable until it is not.
That is the point of change; when you want something different more than you want it to stay the same. The magic lies at that moment, it is a spark inside you that lets you know that you can begin taking steps that benefit you and those around you. There is one thing that I know, and that is you have everything inside you to make any change you desire.